DEAD GOGO IS ALIVE : MPILO IN SHOCK MIX UP

Imagine the trauma of walking into a hospital with grieving family members to collect the body of a loved relative that you have been told has died, only to find the relative alive and well!

This is true life experience for a Bulawayo family whose story is as shocking as it is disturbing.

The family told B-Metro they suffered a double tragedy as their relative eventually died on the same day, under unpalatable circumstances, as they struggled to process the mind-boggling issue.

Family members have told authorities at Mpilo Central Hospital they want to sue individual nurses who were on duty on the day for the “unprofessional way” they handled the issue.

Chantel Dube

Narrating the chain of events, Chantel Dube said her grandmother, Idah Mushongahande (79) was admitted to the hospital on 1 December 2025.

“She was being treated for arthritis and Parkinson’s. Doctors held out little hope,” she said.

“On 2 December at 10:08 PM, we were jolted awake by a call from the hospital informing us our beloved granny was no more.”

Dube said the family was devastated.

“We informed relatives and they started travelling for the funeral. We called Nyaradzo Funeral Services and made a claim, which they promptly processed. Dazed, we made our way to the hospital to collect granny’s body.

“Imagine how we felt when we got to the ward and saw Granny alive and well! Her pulse was strong and she did no look like she was in immediate danger of dying,” said a crestfallen Dube.

She said what made the trauma worse was that the nurses on duty were nonchalant about the issue.

“They simply told us a mistake had been made but they would not tell us who had made the mistake or explain further,” said Dube.

She said the family explained to the hospital that they had already made a claim at Nyaradzo and they needed the institution to explain the mistake so they would not get in trouble for making a false claim.

“A nurse (name withheld) said libe liyenzeleni amawala lisiya e Nyaradzo, Imagine shuwa,” she said.

Dube said tempers flared and the family told the nurses they would sue the hospital. The same nurse made a veiled threat.

“‘Manje nxa selisenzanjalo sizacina sesi…’ she did not finish her sentence as she was interrupted by someone else,” said Dube.

The family took it to be a threat and approached some senior matrons for assistance.

“The matrons were professional and helpful. We went back to the ward where we were told we were supposed to pay for an INR (International Normalised Ratio) scan at Lancet House. The nurses seemed to be giving us attitude. They started demanding things one by one to apparently send us out of the ward. We were about to go to lancet house and we passed through the matron’s office,” she said.

“We passed by the ward and we were suddenly told granny had died again. We had already told travelling family members that she was not dead after all. The nurses were going to let us pay for a scan instead of informing us. They simply said they were about to call us, when they saw us. The circumstances do not make sense to us at all,” Dube said.

She said the family wanted to sue individual nurses for the trauma and lack of professionalism.

“The nurses were protecting each other. They did not want to tell us anything. The senior matron was the only helpful one. She even used her own car to assist us in making arrangements for removal of the body.”

Mpilo Central Hospital spokesperson Matron Norma Dube was not reachable for comment. Hospital CEO Dr Narcissus Dzvanga said he was travelling to Harare and could not comment as he was yet to be briefed on the issue.

He referred questions to Clinical director, Professor Solwayo Ngwenya.

“We offer profound condolences to the family. Internal procedures have been instituted. I cannot comment fully before we get the full report. We grieve with the family and we are sorry for the trauma they went through. They must feel free to approach the hospital for any assistance,” said Prof Ngwenya. B Metro