WE ADMITTED 285 PSYCHIATRIC PATIENTS THIS YEAR : NGOMAHURU

Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital admitted 825 patients from January – November 2025 with 237 admissions being new patients, hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Parerenyatwa Maramba has said.

Maramba told Masvingo Mirror in an interview that the majority of patients suffer from substance abuse disorders. He called for urgent national action to eliminate drug kingpins.

He said the institution is overwhelmed as its male ward has a capacity to house 60 inmates and regularly has over 100 inmates.

The facility houses 300 patients across two admission wards and a third ward is for intellectually challenged individuals.

“As long as drug suppliers are not dealt with, the problem will persist. Addicts can’t fight the cravings alone,” he said.

The hospital is primarily mandated to care for individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others due to mental health conditions.

Maramba expressed concern over the revolving-door pattern of some patients. Many are readmitted due to relapses caused by continued drug abuse at home, lack of family support, and societal stigma surrounding mental health.

“When patients return to drug use in their communities, it creates a cycle of relapse.

“Some lose jobs or drop out of school due to stigma, making recovery even harder,” said Maramba.

Maramba also appealed to families of patients their relatives at the institution and support them during treatment.

“Psychosocial support plays a key role in rehabilitation and recovery,” he said. Masvingo Mirror