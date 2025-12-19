WE ADMITTED 285 PSYCHIATRIC PATIENTS THIS YEAR : NGOMAHURU

Ngomahuru Psychiatric Hospital admitted 825 patients from January – November 2025 with 237 admissions being new patients, hospital’s medical superintendent, Dr Parerenyatwa Maramba has said.
Maramba told
Masvingo Mirror in an interview that the majority of patients suffer from
substance abuse disorders. He called for urgent national action to eliminate
drug kingpins.
He said the
institution is overwhelmed as its male ward has a capacity to house 60 inmates
and regularly has over 100 inmates.
The facility
houses 300 patients across two admission wards and a third ward is for
intellectually challenged individuals.
“As long as
drug suppliers are not dealt with, the problem will persist. Addicts can’t
fight the cravings alone,” he said.
The hospital is
primarily mandated to care for individuals who pose a danger to themselves or
others due to mental health conditions.
Maramba
expressed concern over the revolving-door pattern of some patients. Many are
readmitted due to relapses caused by continued drug abuse at home, lack of
family support, and societal stigma surrounding mental health.
“When patients
return to drug use in their communities, it creates a cycle of relapse.
“Some lose jobs
or drop out of school due to stigma, making recovery even harder,” said
Maramba.
Maramba also
appealed to families of patients their relatives at the institution and support
them during treatment.
“Psychosocial
support plays a key role in rehabilitation and recovery,” he said. Masvingo
Mirror
