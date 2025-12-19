SHE LIED : MAN ACCUSED OF SEXUALLY ABUSING A TEEN CLEARED

A Bulawayo man who was accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 17-year-old Townsend High School pupil for nearly a month has been acquitted.

Mr Lamone Chirikeno of Barham Green suburb, appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mkandla facing charges of kidnapping, unlawful detention and having sexual intercourse with a minor.

He was represented by Mr Gary Sengweni of Sengweni Legal Practice.

In his judgment, the magistrate stated that the girl had lied to Chirikeno about her age and had voluntarily fled from her home.

“The complainant told the court that she fled her home after her father caught her standing outside the yard with her boyfriend. She said she was afraid her father would beat her. She told the court that she stayed with one friend for a week and another friend for a week,” said Ms Mkandla.

“After that, she told the court she met the accused during a night out and told him she was about to turn 19. She said she voluntarily stayed with the accused for two weeks and said she was afraid that her father would beat her if she returned to her family home.”

The magistrate further noted that the accused repeatedly questioned the girl about her age and she consistently maintained that she was above the age of consent.

“It follows that the accused believed her, as she insisted she was old enough. In her testimony, her mother concurred with the complainant. The State failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the crime; as such, the accused is found not guilty and acquitted,” ruled Ms Mkandla.

Prosecuting, Ms Tsungai Mutapi had alleged that on September 20 this year, Chirikeno kidnapped the girl and took her to his home, where he alleged slept with her multiple times while aware she was below the age of consent.

The girl’s mother alerted the police after Chirikeno posted images of her daughter on social media. A neighbour who saw the images on Facebook recognised the girl at Chirikeno’s home and contacted the police, leading to his arrest. Chronicle