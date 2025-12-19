DRUG KINGPIN NABBED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspected drug kingpin believed to be a major supplier of dagga in urban Masvingo has appeared in court facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

Bothwell Teveraishe (43), who is known to law enforcement agencies as a notorious drug lord, was arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court together with his alleged accomplice, Panashe Barure (23).

The two are facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs following their arrest by the Police, after a tip-off about a planned drug consignment.

According to the State, on 16 December 2025 at around 1 PM, police received intelligence that Teveraishe was transporting a consignment of dagga from Masvingo towards Chivi.

Acting on the information, detectives tracked Teveraishe as he drove a white Toyota Platz along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road.

“Upon reaching the Chivi turn-off, the accused reportedly picked up Barure before the pair proceeded to Chivi New Stands,” read a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

It was stated that prosecutors told the court that police observed Barure alighting from the vehicle and entering his residence, before returning a short while later carrying a cardboard box.

“The two then drove back towards the Chivi turn-off, where Barure was dropped off. Law enforcement officers immediately intercepted Teveraishe’s vehicle and conducted a thorough search. The search led to the recovery of two wrapped plastic bags of dagga concealed in the front bonnet of the vehicle, as well as another bag hidden beneath the driver’s seat,” read the statement.

Although Barure initially evaded arrest, police pursued him and later apprehended him at Chivi Growth Point.

A subsequent search at his residence resulted in the recovery of an additional sachet of dagga.

The total weight of the seized drugs was 2.642 kilogrammes, which police have since retained as exhibits for court proceedings.

Both accused persons were formally charged and brought before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court, where they were advised of the charges they are facing.

They were remanded in custody to today (19 December 2025) pending a bail hearing. Herald