DRUG KINGPIN NABBED, REMANDED IN CUSTODY

A suspected drug kingpin believed to be a major supplier of dagga in urban Masvingo has appeared in court facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.
Bothwell
Teveraishe (43), who is known to law enforcement agencies as a notorious drug
lord, was arraigned before the Masvingo Magistrates’ Court together with his
alleged accomplice, Panashe Barure (23).
The two are
facing charges of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs following their arrest
by the Police, after a tip-off about a planned drug consignment.
According to
the State, on 16 December 2025 at around 1 PM, police received intelligence
that Teveraishe was transporting a consignment of dagga from Masvingo towards
Chivi.
Acting on the
information, detectives tracked Teveraishe as he drove a white Toyota Platz
along the Masvingo–Beitbridge Road.
“Upon reaching
the Chivi turn-off, the accused reportedly picked up Barure before the pair
proceeded to Chivi New Stands,” read a statement from the National Prosecuting
Authority of Zimbabwe.
It was stated
that prosecutors told the court that police observed Barure alighting from the
vehicle and entering his residence, before returning a short while later
carrying a cardboard box.
“The two then
drove back towards the Chivi turn-off, where Barure was dropped off. Law
enforcement officers immediately intercepted Teveraishe’s vehicle and conducted
a thorough search. The search led to the recovery of two wrapped plastic bags
of dagga concealed in the front bonnet of the vehicle, as well as another bag
hidden beneath the driver’s seat,” read the statement.
Although Barure
initially evaded arrest, police pursued him and later apprehended him at Chivi
Growth Point.
A subsequent
search at his residence resulted in the recovery of an additional sachet of
dagga.
The total
weight of the seized drugs was 2.642 kilogrammes, which police have since
retained as exhibits for court proceedings.
Both accused
persons were formally charged and brought before the Masvingo Magistrates’
Court, where they were advised of the charges they are facing.
They were
remanded in custody to today (19 December 2025) pending a bail hearing. Herald
