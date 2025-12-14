CASH RICH ZVIGANANDA THROW ZANU PF INTO TURMOIL

The tension between Zanu-PF's traditional power structures and its emerging cash-rich benefactors has escalated, with President Mnangagwa's adviser Paul Tungwarara taking aim at party heavyweights resisting his elevation to the central committee.
Tungwarara was
last weekend co-opted into the Zanu-PF central committee by the Manicaland
provincial coordinating committee (PCC). However, the move was immediately
nullified by the party's commissar, Munyaradzi Machacha, who said it violated a
June 30 circular. Machacha argued that the vacant seat, arising after Dorothy
Mabika of Chipinge was elected provincial women's league chairperson, could
only be filled by a nominee from Chipinge. He also warned against the use of
money in canvassing for the slot and ordered the PCC to redo the process in
line with party regulations.
Zanu-PF
secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa expressed full support for
Machacha's directive. Yet hours later, Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher
Mutsvangwa indicated that the matter would be settled by the politburo,
signaling that the party's top decision-making body might side with Tungwarara.
At a recent
rally in Chipingwe, Tungwarara appeared to launch a subtle attack on senior
party officials, accusing unnamed Manicaland figures of spreading gossip and
attempting to sabotage presidential empowerment projects he is spearheading.
"You can't
abuse your position to change certain things and the vision of 2030… Unity is
our strength… but it cannot happen if someone is going to the president to
create fiction and lies," he said.
"These are
empowerment programmes, and they are not there to create factions in Zanu-PF…
Be wary of people who are using divide-and-rule tactics in Manicaland."
Tungwarara's
rally included donations of US$25,000 each to the Chipingwe East, Chipingwe
Central, Chipingwe South, and Musikavanhu constituencies.
Support for his
co-option came from Musikavanhu legislator and Primary and Secondary Education
deputy minister Angelina Gata, as well as Chipingwe district PCC chairperson
Temba Munaiwa Sithole, who emphasized Tungwarara's local roots.
Observers note
parallels with the earlier co-option of
Zanu-PF benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who also faced accusations of using
financial influence to secure a central committee seat. Machaka, however,
maintained that the two cases were not comparable.
The controversy
comes against a backdrop of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's earlier calls
to curb the influence of businessmen allegedly using wealth to dominate the
ruling party ahead of the October annual conference.
Tungwarara's
case underscores the growing friction within Zanu-PF between long-standing
party structures and influential new entrants who wield significant financial
clout. Standard
