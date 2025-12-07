TWO SISTERS DROWN IN A DAM

Two sisters, including a Grade Seven pupil who had passed with flying colours, drowned while swimming at St Irves dam in Chinhoyi.

Two other juveniles were struck and killed by lightning in Banket last week.

The sisters, Chipo (13) and Sharmaine (14) died on Friday.

Sharmaine had just completed her Grade 7 studies at Mhanyame Primary School here in Chinhoyi and had passed with flying colours.

Chipo was a Grade 6 pupil at Chinhoyi Primary School. They were swimming together with Shallome Munuka (8).

Sharmaine is said to have drowned while trying to save her sister.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H-Metro, Shallome rushed home and alerted her cousin, Blessed Muungani, about the incident.

He then advised other members of the community and they rushed to the scene of the tragedy.

“Two men managed to retrieve the sisters bodies which were stuck in the mud in the dam,” said Insp Kohwera.

He said the bodies were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. Insp Kohwera urged members of the public to encourage minors not to swim in undesignated or swampy places, especially during the rainy season.

“Parents must keep a close eye on children,” said Insp Kohwera. On the same day, Tinotenda Singano (14) and Millicent Bviri (12) of Peranpoth Farm compound in Banket, were struck and killed by lightning while playing.

They were at the local shops when tragedy struck.

“Members are urged to avoid open areas, tall grass and metal objects.

“They should seek shelter in buildings and stay indoors until the storm passes.” H Metro