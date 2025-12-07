TWO SISTERS DROWN IN A DAM

Two sisters, including a Grade Seven pupil who had passed with flying colours, drowned while swimming at St Irves dam in Chinhoyi.
Two other
juveniles were struck and killed by lightning in Banket last week.
The sisters,
Chipo (13) and Sharmaine (14) died on Friday.
Sharmaine had
just completed her Grade 7 studies at Mhanyame Primary School here in Chinhoyi
and had passed with flying colours.
Chipo was a
Grade 6 pupil at Chinhoyi Primary School. They were swimming together with
Shallome Munuka (8).
Sharmaine is
said to have drowned while trying to save her sister.
Mashonaland
West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera, told H-Metro,
Shallome rushed home and alerted her cousin, Blessed Muungani, about the
incident.
He then advised
other members of the community and they rushed to the scene of the tragedy.
“Two men
managed to retrieve the sisters bodies which were stuck in the mud in the dam,”
said Insp Kohwera.
He said the
bodies were taken to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital. Insp Kohwera urged members
of the public to encourage minors not to swim in undesignated or swampy places,
especially during the rainy season.
“Parents must
keep a close eye on children,” said Insp Kohwera. On the same day, Tinotenda
Singano (14) and Millicent Bviri (12) of Peranpoth Farm compound in Banket,
were struck and killed by lightning while playing.
They were at
the local shops when tragedy struck.
“Members are
urged to avoid open areas, tall grass and metal objects.
“They should
seek shelter in buildings and stay indoors until the storm passes.” H Metro
