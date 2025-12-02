WOMAN'S LAND ROVER STOLEN, RECOVERED HOURS LATER

A woman, who lost her US$45,000 Land Rover Discovery 4 vehicle overnight in Mt Pleasant, recovered her car just a few hours after she alerted the police.

The car had been parked in Juliet Paradzai’s carport for three months before it was stolen.

Paradzai, 54, contacted the police and the Vehicle Theft Squad (VTS) sprung into action.

The stolen vehicle was recovered within the Mt Pleasant area, just a few hours after the report was made.

Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, the deputy provincial police spokesperson in Harare, confirmed the recovery of the vehicle.

“Police have successfully recovered a stolen vehicle in Mt Pleasant,” Ass Insp Mapisa said.“The motor vehicle had been parked in a carport for about three months due to a dead battery. Unfortunately, both the main gate and the carport were left unlocked overnight, providing an opportunity for the thief to make off with the vehicle.”

The stolen Land Rover was found intact and subsequently returned to Paradzai.

Ass Insp Mapisa added: “We urge everyone to securely lock their vehicles and to refrain from leaving valuables inside parked cars.”

She said this incident serves as a reminder for residents to remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their property. H Metro