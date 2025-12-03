BLACK MAGIC : CAR OWNER SPEAKS

The village head at the centre of a social media storm, who was allegedly linked to a lightning strike that unlocked his clamped car in Masvingo Town last week, has denied any knowledge of the unusual event, saying he was as shocked as everyone else by what happened.
The
36-year-old, who pleaded with TellZim News not to reveal his name, said he had
parked his car at Tsungai Complex on the day and only learned about the
incident upon his return.
“I parked my
car and went to Commercial Centre to run some errands. On my return, I was
informed by a worker from Exide battery shop at Glow Service Station that my
car had been struck by lightning. I rushed there, thinking it had caught fire,”
he said.
When he
approached the parking area, he was met by a surprising scene, people had
already gathered around his car and he feared for the worst.
“When I got
closer, I saw people had gathered around my car. One man picked me up and ran
towards Bob’s Tavern, shouting and praising me while more people followed. I
managed to free myself and went back to my car to see what had happened,” the
village head said.
It was only
then that he noticed his car had been clamped, though the clamp was lying on
the ground.
“I removed the
clamp, got in the car and started it. Since I thought the lightning had
affected the car, I was happy that it started and I then drove off,” he said.
The village
head told TellZim News he only later heard from witnesses that lightning had
struck a brick wall on top of the building, and one of the falling bricks had
hit the clamp locker, causing it to break open.
“I was equally
shocked and don’t know what really happened. I only heard from people that the
lightning struck a brick wall on top of the building and one brick hit the
locker,” he said.
The village
head denied having any confrontation with municipal officers and said he was
unaware the car had been clamped until he saw the device on the ground.
“We never had
any confrontation, people are lying. When I left the car I spoke to him and he
said the car was safe. I usually don’t pay parking fees when I have my village
head badge displayed. When I met him the next day, he said he forgot it was my
car since I took some time, which is why it was clamped,” he explained.
He told TellZim
News that he was a devout Christian and praising the use of black magic was
like praising the works of the devil and warned people against spreading false
information.
While
acknowledging there might be underlying issues related to the incident, the
village head said he preferred not to speculate and would comment further after
proper investigation. TellZimNews
