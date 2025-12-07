MURDER COVER UP BY COPS : WOMAN DEMANDS DNA TEST

A woman from Mushandike Resettlement Area near Masvingo who suspects a plot by Police to cover-up the murder of her husband by alleged Chief Fortune Charumbira’s 11 bodyguards has engaged a lawyer to pursue the matter through the courts.

Martin Mureri of Matutu and Mureri Legal Practitioners wrote a letter on November 7, 2025 to Officer-in-Charge Law and Order Masvingo and gave him seven days to release DNA results of the deceased or face legal action.

The body of Taurayi Lovemore Takawira (38) who was Tendai Chisoko’s husband is said to be at Masvingo Provincial Hospital Mortuary for the last three years because of a dispute over the actual identity. Suspected Chief Charumbira bodyguards claim that Takawira who they allegedly abducted and assaulted before he disappeared in September 2022, ran away to South Africa and is alive and living there.

Takawira was allegedly abducted over a boundary dispute between Chief Bere and Chief Charumbira.

Chisoko and her family insists that the body which was found in nearby bushes on November 2, 2022 belongs to her husband and accuse Police of acting in cohorts with the Charumbiras to cover up a murder case. Police support Chief Charumbira bodyguards’ position and at one time allegedly attempted to release the body for pauper’s burial.

Police tried to close the case of murder after it declared that the body found in a state of advanced decomposition did not belong to Takawira. The Takawira family had to appeal to the High Court to stop the pauper’s burial. Disposal of the body without positive identification would expunge the murder case against Chief Charumbira’s bodyguards which is before the High Court in Masvingo.

In 2024, the poor widow and her family mobilised US$1 050 and demanded DNA tests for the body in a bid to stop Police from going ahead with the pauper’s burial. The tests were carried out by Police through the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) on March 24, 2024. Family members including the deceased’s brothers participated in the DNA tests but the results have for more than a year-and-half now not been released to the family.

Mureri confirmed to Masvingo Mirror that he was engaged by the family to pursue the case.

“I was instructed by the late Taurayi Takawira’s relatives. They told me that he went missing on September 30, 2022 in Mushandike Resettlement area. His body was found on November 2, the same year. It appeared it was burnt and therefore difficult to identify. There are however, features that pointed that it was him. They disputed with Police until DNA samples were taken from the deceased and his siblings and verified at NUST. The samples were taken to NUST in 2024 up to now they are not yet out.

“They family instructed me to write a letter to Police which I addressed to the Officer in Charge, Law and Order. Police responded notifying me that the results are not yet out. I am going to write to them enquiring why it is taking long to release the results,” said Mureri.

Masvingo Mirror is in possession of the letter written by Mureri demanding the results within 7 days.

“We were instructed by the family of the late Taurai Takawira to demand his DNA results from your good office. They told us that the now late Takawira went missing on September 30, 2022 in the Mushandike Resettlement area. His body was then found on November 2, 2022. However, a dispute arose as to whether the body belongs to Takawira or not. This led to his samples and that of his siblings being taken to NUST for DNA tests.

“The samples were taken on March 24, last year to NUST for examinations by your office but to date the results are not yet out. They have further instructed us to demand as we hereby do that you give them the DNA results through your office within 7 days of this letter failure which we have further instructions to proceed with legal action without giving you another notice and you will pay the costs of the process,” reads the letter.

Police in their response to the letter said the Officer in Charge CID Law and Order is still waiting for DNA results from NUST.

“The last engagement with NUST officials in August 2025 indicated that the results were not yet available. Once the results are received, you will be duly informed,” reads the response signed by Inspector Tshuma, Masvingo Provincial Legal Officer dated November 20, 2025. Some of the reasons why the family believes that the body belongs to Takawira is that they positively identified his phone which was with the body and the clothes he was wearing on the day that he was abducted.

The family blocked Police from giving Takawira’s suspected corpse a pauper’s burial after appealing to the High Court for DNA tests. The wrangle between Chief Bere and Chief Charumbira arose following the re-establishment of Bere chieftainship abolished over 125 years ago. The bodyguards allegedly attacked Takawira and two other village heads, Mike Wengedzai Matambanadzo and Luckson Sinamai (all under Chief Bere) who were clearing a piece of land allocated to Sinamai by Chief Bere at village 17A Mushandike Resettlement Area, Masvingo.

Sinamai and Matambanadzo escaped, leaving Takawira who was not feeling well behind. Takawira was not seen again until November 2, 2022 when his decomposing body was discovered by a man looking for his cattle. The matter was reported to Police leading to the arrest of the suspects.

One of the suspected bodyguards implicated in the murder had just been released from prison after serving more than 20 years for killing an MDC supporter. Masvinngo Mirror