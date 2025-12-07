CHIMOMBE SENTENCE TODAY

A 529-day legal drama, stretching over 18 months, which captured the attention of the entire country and transformed two men from high-flying businessmen into convicted fraudsters, will come to a conclusion at the High Court today.

Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu, whose names are now as familiar as their faces after a trial which played out live on television, are expected back in court today for sentencing after completing all pre-sentencing inquiries on Friday.

The two were convicted after a full trial by Justice Pisirayi Kwenda.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi has urged the court to impose a stiff custodial sentence of up to 35 years because the scale of the US$7m fraud was unprecedented and disadvantaged vulnerable communities.

“They stole from the poorest of the poor,” Mabhaudhi said.

He warned that a lenient penalty will weaken public confidence in the justice system.

He insisted that sentencing below the presumptive term would “be a betrayal of justice”.

The duo’s lawyers pleaded for leniency and willingness to make amends through restitution.

This was dismissed as insincere by prosecutor Mabhaudhi who argued that previous attempts to recover the money under the Money Laundering Act were met with resistance from the pair.

The two were convicted for defrauding the Presidential Goat Scheme of US$7.7 million, a programme designed to uplift rural communities.

Relatives, friends, and business associates are awaiting the final decision as Justice Kwenda, alongside assessors Margaret Chitsiga and Temba Kuwanda, determine the outcome.

Mpofu and Chimombe were found guilty of using forged documents, including fake tax clearance and NSSA compliance certificates, to secure the tender through their company, Blackdeck Pvt Ltd.

The tender involved supplying 85,000 goats to rural communities under the government initiative.

However, only 4,000 goats were delivered, leaving the majority of beneficiaries without the promised support.

The court ruled that the duo defrauded the government of over US$7 million.

In pre-sentencing arguments, Mpofu extended an apology to President Mnangagwa and the nation, acknowledging the stain left on the scheme.

Chimombe offered to reimburse the Government for funds received and pleaded for leniency, arguing his role as a co-perpetrator rather than the principal figure in the fraud.

Defence lawyer Professor Lovemore Madhuku urged the court to consider the failure of State officials to detect the fraud early, highlighting systemic flaws in the tender process.

The defence has requested the court to exercise its discretion with compassion, urging a departure from the presumptive 20-year penalty.

Chimombe and Mpofu told the court they have 24 children, and a combined net worth of about US$3 million. Chimombe has three wives and 15 children, who are all minors, and depend on him for everything they need in their lives.

Mpofu has nine children.

In football terms, the two businessmen could even stage a friendly match featuring their children, on holiday, and even have the luxury of having one substitute on either side.

Chimombe claims he only managed to get as far as O-Level, in terms of his education, before joining politics and owning several businesses.

He submitted that he used to earn an average of US$15,000 to US$20,000 per month and is a person who would never hatch a plan to commit an offence of such a magnitude.

Chimombe said he owns two houses, one in Borrowdale worth US$800,000 and another in Chinhoyi, with an estimated value of US$120,000.

Some of his personal circumstances include his diabetic condition and that he suffers from High Blood pressure

The two said they have responsibilities over various enterprises and two dozen children to take care of. The case has drawn significant attention, not only for the staggering financial loss but also for the betrayal of trust in a programme meant to alleviate poverty.

As the court convenes, the weight of the judgment hangs heavily, with the fate of Mpofu and Chimombe set to serve as a precedent in addressing high-level fraud.

The sentence will determine whether justice tilts toward retribution or rehabilitation. H Metro