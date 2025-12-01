TOP FARMER CHEATS DEATH AS HOUSE GOES UP IN SMOKE

Beitbridge’s respected farmer and businessman, Joseph Ndou Kutiraya, is nursing burns and a massive heartbreak after a raging midnight inferno reduced his Tshapfutshe village home to a blackened shell, wiping out property worth thousands of dollars.
The well-known
crops and livestock producer, who supplies fresh produce to many outlets in
Beitbridge town, is admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital with burns to his
upper body after a desperate attempt to save family documents and valuables
from the blaze.
The fire
reportedly broke out around 1am in the room housing his main solar power
installation. Within minutes, flames were tearing through the home.
“I managed to evacuate my wife and children, but then I got burns on my hands and upper part of the body when I tried to retrieve some critical documents and other valuables from the house,” said Kutiraya from his hospital bed.
“I am happy
with the service here and the doctors have indicated that I am out of danger. I
am happy that no life was lost during the fire, but this is a huge loss to my
family.”
A few years
ago, Kutiraya operated Kutiraya Travel before expanding into full-scale
agriculture. On Monday morning, relatives rushed him to the hospital while
residents from the Municipality of Beitbridge teamed up to battle the flames
and stop the blaze from spreading.
The total value
of destroyed goods is still being assessed, though early indications point to a
significant loss.
According to
Kutiraya, the fire started in the solar system room before sweeping through the
rest of the house.
“I want to
extend my gratitude to all those who helped my family during this devastating
incident,” he said. Chronicle
