TOP FARMER CHEATS DEATH AS HOUSE GOES UP IN SMOKE



Beitbridge’s respected farmer and businessman, Joseph Ndou Kutiraya, is nursing burns and a massive heartbreak after a raging midnight inferno reduced his Tshapfutshe village home to a blackened shell, wiping out property worth thousands of dollars.

The well-known crops and livestock producer, who supplies fresh produce to many outlets in Beitbridge town, is admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital with burns to his upper body after a desperate attempt to save family documents and valuables from the blaze.

The fire reportedly broke out around 1am in the room housing his main solar power installation. Within minutes, flames were tearing through the home.

“I managed to evacuate my wife and children, but then I got burns on my hands and upper part of the body when I tried to retrieve some critical documents and other valuables from the house,” said Kutiraya from his hospital bed.





“I am happy with the service here and the doctors have indicated that I am out of danger. I am happy that no life was lost during the fire, but this is a huge loss to my family.”

A few years ago, Kutiraya operated Kutiraya Travel before expanding into full-scale agriculture. On Monday morning, relatives rushed him to the hospital while residents from the Municipality of Beitbridge teamed up to battle the flames and stop the blaze from spreading.

The total value of destroyed goods is still being assessed, though early indications point to a significant loss.

According to Kutiraya, the fire started in the solar system room before sweeping through the rest of the house.

“I want to extend my gratitude to all those who helped my family during this devastating incident,” he said. Chronicle