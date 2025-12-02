ZACC SEEKS TO RESTORE PUBLIC TRUST

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has launched its second National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS II), a sweeping five-year plan aimed at overhauling the country's fight against graft through institutional reforms, digitalisation and intensified enforcement.
The blueprint,
unveiled at a validation workshop in the capital, identifies mining, public
procurement, education and data management as particularly high-risk sectors
requiring urgent intervention.
Built on five
pillars — strengthening legal frameworks, improving institutional performance,
intensifying enforcement, reducing public exposure to corruption and reforming
vulnerable sectors — NACS II is designed to address entrenched weaknesses
across the public sector.
Presenting the
document, Zacc principal compliance officer Tinei Majada said the strategy was
crafted following nationwide consultations involving 1 502 participants across
the country's 10 provinces. He outlined four primary corruption-risk clusters:
high-risk institutions, high-risk sectors, vulnerable public-sector activities
and dominant corruption types like bribery, land corruption and money
laundering.
“The overall
goal is to restore public trust, promote transparency, safeguard national
resources and support the country’s economic recovery under Vision 2030,”
Majada said.
He said the
strategy signalled a shift to a “full value-chain” enforcement approach,
encompassing detection, investigation, litigation, sanctions and asset
recovery.
Proposed
measures include undercover operations, unexplained wealth investigation and
enhanced international cooperation to recover stolen assets.
To combat
systemic vulnerabilities, the plan advocates for digitalising government
systems, strengthening asset-declaration and conflict-of-interest rules and
conducting joint systems audits.
However, Majada
said there were significant implementation hurdles citing five major risks:
severe fiscal constraints, weak institutional buy-in, poor reporting systems,
resistance to reforms and the potential derailment caused by shifting national
priorities.
“These factors
may disrupt implementation if not adequately managed,” he cautioned.
Officially
opening the workshop, Zacc chairperson Michael Reza, said the plan was built on
the “successful implementation” of its predecessor, adding that it achieved
over 61% success on its investigation and prevention indicators.
Reza said the
new strategy must align with the National Development Strategy 2 and
international frameworks, including the UN Convention Against Corruption.
“The fight
against corruption demands a whole-of-government and whole-of-society
approach,” he said as he urged government, civil society and the private sector
to adopt a united front. Newsday
