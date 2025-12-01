JAH PRAYZAH AND WINKY D GO HEAD TO HEAD IN EPIC SHOW



Ace music promoter Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza says his good relationship with Jah Prayzah and Winky D helped him pull off what is already being dubbed the Show of the Year just a day after it was announced.

The two heavyweight musicians will go head-to-head at the Hockey Stadium at the National Sports Stadium on New Year’s eve for a mega show.

Jah Prayzah and Winky D are considered the best musicians in the country today.

They have an army of fans who have been using social media channels for a marathon debate as to who is the number one.

“For me, I have a mutual understanding with all artists,” said Chipaz.

Music is art, art is business, and business is about synergies.

“After we held the Jah Prayzah album launch, we did the Tete-A-Tete gig with Winky D and we noticed that remarkable growth can only come with a combined effort.

“As such, we decided to enter 2026 in style by holding a joint show involving the two artists.

“History will certainly be made at the event and we urge fans to show up in numbers and support their own.”

Chipaz, who is celebrating 21 years as a registered arts promoter, believes it is high time collaborations are prioritised.

“There is power in collaborations and we have been yearning for this in Zimbabwe over the years,” he said.

What has raised the appeal of the show is that it comes at a time when Jah Prayzah has been filling venues to capacity.

He recently made history in South Africa by filling the Ellis Park Arena.

On Saturday, he attracted yet another bumper crowd at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Winky D has also been doing well by attracting bumper crowds at his shows around the country.He won the People’s Choice Award at the National Ar\ts Merit Awards.

Winky D is one of the country’s most adored musicians.

The two artists came from humble beginnings.

Though hard work they have managed to propel themselves to the very top. The only debate left now is about who will perform first at the show.

Jah Prayzah has described his “Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour”, which ended at the HICC, as special.

“The world tour was special, from start to finish and wow what a grand finale it was, it can only be God,” he said on his social media platforms.

He also said he did not anticipate that his hit song ‘Ruzhowa” would scale the heights it has touched.

“Before I released ‘Ndini Mukudzeyi’ album I never pictured or imagined Ruzhowa being as great as it is, of course I knew it was a great worship song but not one to reach these heights,” he said.

“My biggest lesson from this is just try to do something nomatter how small you may think it is, Mwari vanogona kuita zvishamiso because Mwari pavanopindira nothing makes sense.

“As we are heading towards the end of the year ndinoda kupa kutenda kwakanyanyisa kuvatsigiri vangu even nevasiri vatsigiri vangu asi vanopusha music indirectly vasingazive, this year has been a great year.

“Pasina imimi hapana Jah Prayzah.

“Every show pushed and marketed the next show so even the promoters vanoda kutendwa zvakanyanisa nekugadzira maevents akarongeka anoita kuti vatsigiri varambe vachida kuuya kumashows.” H Metro