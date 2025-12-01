JAH PRAYZAH AND WINKY D GO HEAD TO HEAD IN EPIC SHOW

Ace music promoter Patson “Chipaz” Chimbodza says his good relationship with Jah Prayzah and Winky D helped him pull off what is already being dubbed the Show of the Year just a day after it was announced.
The two
heavyweight musicians will go head-to-head at the Hockey Stadium at the
National Sports Stadium on New Year’s eve for a mega show.
Jah Prayzah and
Winky D are considered the best musicians in the country today.
They have an
army of fans who have been using social media channels for a marathon debate as
to who is the number one.
“For me, I have
a mutual understanding with all artists,” said Chipaz.
Music is art,
art is business, and business is about synergies.
“After we held
the Jah Prayzah album launch, we did the Tete-A-Tete gig with Winky D and we
noticed that remarkable growth can only come with a combined effort.
“As such, we
decided to enter 2026 in style by holding a joint show involving the two
artists.
“History will
certainly be made at the event and we urge fans to show up in numbers and
support their own.”
Chipaz, who is
celebrating 21 years as a registered arts promoter, believes it is high time
collaborations are prioritised.
“There is power
in collaborations and we have been yearning for this in Zimbabwe over the
years,” he said.
What has raised
the appeal of the show is that it comes at a time when Jah Prayzah has been
filling venues to capacity.
He recently
made history in South Africa by filling the Ellis Park Arena.
On Saturday, he
attracted yet another bumper crowd at the Harare International Conference
Centre.
Winky D has
also been doing well by attracting bumper crowds at his shows around the
country.He won the People’s Choice Award at the National Ar\ts Merit Awards.
Winky D is one
of the country’s most adored musicians.
The two artists
came from humble beginnings.
Though hard
work they have managed to propel themselves to the very top. The only debate
left now is about who will perform first at the show.
Jah Prayzah has
described his “Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour”, which ended at the HICC, as
special.
“The world tour
was special, from start to finish and wow what a grand finale it was, it can
only be God,” he said on his social media platforms.
He also said he
did not anticipate that his hit song ‘Ruzhowa” would scale the heights it has
touched.
“Before I
released ‘Ndini Mukudzeyi’ album I never pictured or imagined Ruzhowa being as
great as it is, of course I knew it was a great worship song but not one to
reach these heights,” he said.
“My biggest
lesson from this is just try to do something nomatter how small you may think
it is, Mwari vanogona kuita zvishamiso because Mwari pavanopindira nothing
makes sense.
“As we are
heading towards the end of the year ndinoda kupa kutenda kwakanyanyisa
kuvatsigiri vangu even nevasiri vatsigiri vangu asi vanopusha music indirectly
vasingazive, this year has been a great
year.
“Pasina imimi
hapana Jah Prayzah.
“Every show
pushed and marketed the next show so even the promoters vanoda kutendwa
zvakanyanisa nekugadzira maevents akarongeka anoita kuti vatsigiri varambe
vachida kuuya kumashows.” H Metro
