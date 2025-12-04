TEACHER RAPES STUDENT THREE TIMES

A 40-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old student on three occasions.

Stonehouse Maphosa, of Mpopoma, appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate Pasipanodya Maturure facing three counts of rape.

He is out on bail and was remanded for trial.

The State, represented by Christina Manyika, said Maphosa is a teacher at Msiteli High School. The court heard that trouble began in August when he allegedly asked for her cellphone during school hours, dialed his number into it and returned it to her.

Later that day he called her asking if she was free, but she told him she was busy.

On another afternoon in August he called her again and directed her to his home.

Manyika told the court that he lifted her onto a sink, told her to close her eyes and kissed and hugged her.

She fled from the house. In August, he then called her to his house where he allegedly raped her.

The State claims he raped her again twice that month.

On November 11, police received a tip-off that the complainant had reported the abuse to the school and nothing had been done.

Police visited Msiteli High School on November 12, interviewed the pupil and arrested the teacher.

She was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examinations. H Metro