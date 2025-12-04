TEACHER RAPES STUDENT THREE TIMES

A 40-year-old teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping his 19-year-old student on three occasions.
Stonehouse
Maphosa, of Mpopoma, appeared before Western Commonage regional magistrate
Pasipanodya Maturure facing three counts of rape.
He is out on
bail and was remanded for trial.
The State,
represented by Christina Manyika, said Maphosa is a teacher at Msiteli High
School. The court heard that trouble began in August when he allegedly asked
for her cellphone during school hours, dialed his number into it and returned
it to her.
Later that day
he called her asking if she was free, but she told him she was busy.
On another
afternoon in August he called her again and directed her to his home.
Manyika told
the court that he lifted her onto a sink, told her to close her eyes and kissed
and hugged her.
She fled from the house. In August, he then called her to his house where he allegedly raped her.
The State
claims he raped her again twice that month.
On November 11,
police received a tip-off that the complainant had reported the abuse to the
school and nothing had been done.
Police visited
Msiteli High School on November 12, interviewed the pupil and arrested the
teacher.
She was
referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examinations. H Metro
