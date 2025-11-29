ITS POLITICS : HOTPLATE GRILL BOSS ON BAD FOOD

Hotplate Grill House director Benson Muneri has dismissed allegations that his company has been serving unsafe food to workers at the Dinson Iron and Steel Company in Manhize, Mvuma, describing the claims as false, malicious and driven by internal politics at the mine.
Muneri said the
accusations — including claims of contaminated meals and poor hygiene — were
being pushed by individuals seeking to influence upcoming workers’ committee
elections.
“It’s politics
at play because it’s time to elect a new workers’ committee at the mine,”
Muneri said.
“All the images
used are not of our food. “They belong
to local vendors who sell meals near our entrance.
“We are not the
only ones preparing food near the mine.”
He said
Hotplate Grill House had a long-standing track record in Zimbabwe’s food
industry and had maintained safety standards over time.
“We have grown
past all the rot mentioned in that article (an online publication) and anything
from years before,” he said.
“We are one of
the best in the country.
“At our peak,
we operated 31 shops in Zimbabwe and several others outside the country.
“Our brand is
built on consistency, hygiene and quality — not the kind of negligence being
alleged.”
Muneri said
Hotplate never failed inspections at the Manhize site.
“Since
inception, we have received clean inspection audits from the Department of
Health, Ema [Environmental Management Agency] and the Chinese Food Safety
Department,” he said.
He added that
the Hotplate Grill House food production system was transparent and closely
monitored, with fresh meals prepared and verified daily.
“Everyday, food
is prepared fresh and images are taken of all meals before they are dispensed
to mine employees.
“This is done
in the presence of all relevant departments and senior mine management so that
quality is assessed and assured.”
Muneri also
criticised the circulation of an image of spoiled matemba, which some platforms
suggested came from Hotplate’s canteen.
“That image was
used purely to soil our brand,” he said.
“We last served
matemba in July 2025, yet matemba is sold everyday by vendors outside the mine.
The picture is
not from our canteen.”
He added that
the company kept an archive of daily meal records — including photographs —
specifically to safeguard against false allegations.
“Images of all
food served daily are filed and recorded to avoid misrepresentations of this
nature,” Muneri said, adding that the allegations threatened a brand that
invested heavily over the years in African cuisine, flame-grilled chicken
excellence and reliable service across Zimbabwe and beyond.
Muneri said the
firm was considering taking further steps to protect its reputation from what
it views as calculated attempts to tarnish its image through unregulated online
news platforms, adding that Hotplate Grill House did not have any political
ties as alleged in the article. Newsday
