JILTED PROPHET KILLS SELF

A devastating incident has shaken Chishakwe Village under Chief Zimunya, where a 22-year-old self-proclaimed prophet, Takudzwa Muchadya, allegedly took his own life after being rejected by his girlfriend.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka said Muchadya struggled to come to terms with the rejection and had attempted to reconcile with his girlfriend, but to no avail.

The incident occurred on December 2, at the Kashiri homestead in Chishakwe village, under Chief Zimunya.

Muchadya, who was visiting his uncle, Mr Obey Matope, had met his girlfriend during his stay in the area and had begun a relationship with her.

However, when the young woman ended the relationship and left for Harare to take up employment in October, Muchadya was unable to accept the rejection.

He attempted to persuade her to rekindle the relationship, but she flatly refused.

“Towards the end of November, the girlfriend returned to her rural home, and Muchadya again tried to persuade her to rekindle the relationship, but she flatly refused. As a result of her unyielding stance, Muchadya took his own life,” said Assistant Inspector Chinyoka.

Muchadya’s body was found hanging from a Muzhanje tree branch at the Kashiri homestead.

The matter was reported at ZRP Chitakatira Base, and the body was taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Police are appealing to members of the public to seek counselling and share issues troubling them, rather than resorting to drastic measures. Manica Post