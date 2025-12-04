JILTED PROPHET KILLS SELF

A devastating incident has shaken Chishakwe Village under Chief Zimunya, where a 22-year-old self-proclaimed prophet, Takudzwa Muchadya, allegedly took his own life after being rejected by his girlfriend.
Acting
Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka
said Muchadya struggled to come to terms with the rejection and had attempted
to reconcile with his girlfriend, but to no avail.
The incident
occurred on December 2, at the Kashiri homestead in Chishakwe village, under
Chief Zimunya.
Muchadya, who
was visiting his uncle, Mr Obey Matope, had met his girlfriend during his stay
in the area and had begun a relationship with her.
However, when
the young woman ended the relationship and left for Harare to take up
employment in October, Muchadya was unable to accept the rejection.
He attempted to
persuade her to rekindle the relationship, but she flatly refused.
“Towards the
end of November, the girlfriend returned to her rural home, and Muchadya again
tried to persuade her to rekindle the relationship, but she flatly refused. As
a result of her unyielding stance, Muchadya took his own life,” said Assistant
Inspector Chinyoka.
Muchadya’s body
was found hanging from a Muzhanje tree branch at the Kashiri homestead.
The matter was
reported at ZRP Chitakatira Base, and the body was taken to Victoria Chitepo
Provincial Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.
Police are
appealing to members of the public to seek counselling and share issues
troubling them, rather than resorting to drastic measures. Manica Post
