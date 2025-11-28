DIASPORAN FORCES HERSELF ON BOY (16)

A US-based woman who allegedly forced herself on a 16-year-old boy in Glen View has been given a trial date by a Harare court.
Zvikomborero
Maria Makedenge (33), who is represented by Lennon Itai Rwizi is on a US$100
bail.
Makedenge was
remanded to December 2 for trial after the State indicated that it had
completed investigations.
The accused is
a girlfriend of a tenant who resides at the house as the complainant.
According to
the State, on August 2, this year, the complainant and the accused person were
at home when Makedenge followed the complainant to his room
She allegedly
forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant without his
consent
She told him
not to disclose the matter to anyone and promised to take him to the US where
she is formally employed.
However, the
complainant disclosed the matter to his sister who also informed his mother.
The mother filed a complaint at Mbare police station, leading to Makedenge’s
arrest. Newsday
