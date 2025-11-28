DIASPORAN FORCES HERSELF ON BOY (16)

A US-based woman who allegedly forced herself on a 16-year-old boy in Glen View has been given a trial date by a Harare court.

Zvikomborero Maria Makedenge (33), who is represented by Lennon Itai Rwizi is on a US$100 bail.

Makedenge was remanded to December 2 for trial after the State indicated that it had completed investigations.

The accused is a girlfriend of a tenant who resides at the house as the complainant.

According to the State, on August 2, this year, the complainant and the accused person were at home when Makedenge followed the complainant to his room

She allegedly forcibly had unprotected sexual intercourse with the complainant without his consent

She told him not to disclose the matter to anyone and promised to take him to the US where she is formally employed.

However, the complainant disclosed the matter to his sister who also informed his mother. The mother filed a complaint at Mbare police station, leading to Makedenge’s arrest. Newsday



