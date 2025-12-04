ZBC RADIO AND TV LICENCES SLASHED

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) has announced significant reductions in radio and television licence fees in a development expected to ease the financial burden on households and businesses, while promoting wider access to broadcasting services.

The revised fees are outlined in Statutory Instrument (SI) 203A of 2025 and will take effect from January 15.

Under the new structure, business vehicle radio licence fees have been cut from US$200 to US$90 per year, while private vehicle licences will now cost US$84 annually, down from US$92.

Households will also benefit from expansive reductions. A combined radio and television licence has been reduced sharply from US$100 to US$24 per year. Urban home radio licences have come down from US$40 to US$10 annually, while rural listeners will now pay US$5 instead of US$20.

The substantial adjustments represent one of the most notable overhauls of broadcasting licence fees in recent years, and align with ongoing efforts to ensure universal access to national broadcasting platforms.