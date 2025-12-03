STATE SEEKS 35 JAIL TERM FOR CHIMOMBE, MPOFU

Convicted businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu say they have 24 children, and a combined net worth of about US$3 million, on the day the State called for them to be jailed for 35 years.
Chimombe has
three wives and 15 children, who are all minors, and depend on him for
everything they need in their lives.
Mpofu has nine
children.
In football
terms, the two businessmen could even stage a friendly match featuring their
children, on holiday, and even have the luxury of having one substitute on
either side.
Chimombe claims
he only managed to get as far as O-Level, in terms of his education, before
joining politics and owning several businesses.
He submitted
that he used to earn an average of US$15,000 to US$20,000 per month and is a
person who would never hatch a plan to commit an offence of such a magnitude.
Chimombe said
he owns two houses, one in Borrowdale worth US$800,000 and another in Chinhoyi,
with an estimated value of US$120,000.
Some of his
personal circumstances include his diabetic condition and that he suffers from
High Blood pressure
The two said
they have responsibilities over various enterprises and two dozen children to
take care of.
They were
pleading their case in a pre-sentencing hearing yesterday, which spilled well
into the night.
The two were
convicted in October for their roles in a corruption scandal which derailed a
national programme in which the Government lost US$7,38 million.
As their
personal circumstances and mitigation factors, Chimombe and Mpofu persuaded
High Court Judge, Justice Pisirayi Kwenda, to consider shorter prison
sentences, considering their pre-incarceration period, which is now close to 18
months.
Presenting his
case, Mpofu apologised to the nation and took the blame for not checking the
documents that were found fraudulent.
Mpofu claimed
he has nine children, his oldest is 25 while the youngest is six.
He submitted
that he has an approximate net worth close to US$1,5 million and used to earn
between US$10,000 to US$15,000 a month while running a farm and other
businesses which he did not disclose.
“I first want
to first apologise to the President and the people of Zimbabwe, I regret
everything that happened in the Presidential Pass-On Goat scheme that I and
Blackdeck were entrusted to oversee.
“As a citizen I have confidence in all the programmes that are rolled out by the Government to empower its people.
“I want to
apologise on behalf of Blackdeck, its directors and shareholders that we failed
to verify or perform due diligence, that the ZIMRA Tax clearance and NSSA
certificate were genuine or fraudulent.
“The papers
were fraudulent and I stand in court today to admit that we failed on our
part,” said Mpofu.
His lawyer
pleaded for a shorter prison sentence. Chimombe said the court should look at
the degree of his participation and said he was not the actual perpetrator.
He said he
would never hatch a plan to commit such an offence.
The State has
implored the court to send out a strong message to wannabe offenders in
sentencing the duo given that they were convicted of a serious offence
involving public funds.
It also said
the two acted in common purpose and must be treated equally since no
restitution has been made so far.
The prosecutor
suggested a maximum of 35 years based on the statutory penalty.
The Government
allocated ZWL 1,6 billion, equivalent to US$7,71 million at the time, for goat
procurement and delivery.
But by the end
of 2022, only 4 208 goats, worth US$331 445, were delivered.
The contractor
then suspended operations, leaving a shortfall of 103,382 goats and an
outstanding US$7,38 million. Herald
