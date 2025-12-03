ZANU PF IS HATED IN NKULUMANE : CANDIDATE

Independent parliamentary candidate, Mbuso Fuzwayo, who is contesting the Nkulumane Constituency by-election, says the ruling Zanu PF party will be defeated regardless of the crowded field of nine candidates, insisting what matters is voter turnout, not the number of contestants.
Fuzwayo argued
Zanu PF is “hated” in the constituency and has consistently performed poorly
for more than two decades.
Since the
Nkulumane seat became vacant, nine candidates have filed to contest ahead of
the December 20, 2025 by election, including representatives from EFF Zimbabwe,
MDC-T, ZAPU, ZANC, Zanu PF and four independents
Analysts have
claimed such a crowded field risks fragmenting the opposition vote, however
Fuzwayo dismissed those fears saying voter turnout, not candidate numbers, will
determine the outcome.
“As a resident
of Nkulumane since 2000, where politics has always been active, if people stand
up and go vote in their numbers Zanu will be defeated, even if there are many
contestants. Zanu is a party that is hated here in Nkulumane,”he said in
response to whether nine candidates
risked dividing the vote.
“Whether there
are two candidates or 100, Zanu has always emerged with a minority vote,”
Fuzwayo said the real threat was voter apathy not fragmentation of the
opposition.
“The problem is
not the number of contestants. The problem will be people not rising up in
their numbers to go and vote. I know Zanu is used to getting around 1 000 or 2
000 votes. What is important is motivating people to go and vote,” he said.
Fuzwayo said
past election trends prove that Nkulumane overwhelmingly rejects the ruling
party.
“In the last
election, about 11 000 people voted for the opposition while around 2 000 voted
for Zanu. That’s the pattern. If we mobilise people strongly, that will not
change.”
As a long-time
community activist, Fuzwayo said his leadership philosophy is rooted in
grassroots accountability, something he says Nkulumane residents have demanded
for decades.
“In 2000 we
grew a lot around the theme ‘bottom up,’ meaning everything leaders do must
come from the people. That is what I will prioritise. When people vote for me,
I will do exactly what they ask for. That is the life I grew up knowing and was
taught,” he said.
He added this
belief guides his campaigning approach, which focuses on direct engagement, not
digital outreach.
“What we are
doing now is to excite people so they see the need to vote even in a
by-election. We go physically to people, we don’t send messages via phones or
fliers. We talk to them in person, ask for their vote, hear their concerns and
their criticisms. I believe our presence will motivate them to rise in large
numbers,” Fuzwayo said.
“What is making
me content is that people seem aware there is a by-election and they are
excited to participate. If we push, talk to them and listen, many will support
us because they are already promising us.”
Fuzwayo
admitted that contesting without party backing has been tough in Zimbabwe’s
collapsing economy.
“The challenge
is we are not supported by any party. In a dead economy like this, without
party support, you face resource challenges. People wish we had T-shirts but
our supplies are limited, yet everywhere we go people ask for them,” he said,
noting that lack of funding will not deter him.
Fuzwayo also
said he is not an outsider parachuting into constituency politics, but a
product of Nkulumane itself.
“I was born and
raised in Nkulumane, in fact, before it developed. My childhood and youth were
spent here. I learnt at Mahlebezulu and Nketa. I have always been in touch with
residents. I know the challenges people face here like the inside of my own hand.”
His decision to
run was influenced by activists he worked with over many years, especially
after the death of former MP Desire Moyo.
“Those we
worked with in activism came to me and said, ‘Maduna, since you were pushing
the work Moyo was doing as a resident of Nkulumane, we think it’s better you
participate.’ I believe in deployment,” he said.
Fuzwayo said
his political activism dates back to the late 1990s.
“I entered
politics in 1999 to 2000 during the formation of the MDC, working under the
district youth of Nkulumane.”
As to whether
he would depart from his active leadership in Ibhetshu Likazulu, a prominent
Gukurahundi justice advocacy organisation, he said his commitment remains
strong despite where he ends up.
“I don’t know
what my colleagues will say about me leaving Ibhetshu because I am now doing
this, but the issue of Gukurahundi does not end with being in Ibhetshu. I can
continue without holding a top position. Even in Parliament I will raise the
issue,” he said as strongly criticised the current Gukurahundi process led by
chiefs under President Emmerson Mnangagwa without legislation.
“Parliament is
critical for dealing with Gukurahundi. There is legislation and many things
Parliament must do so that the process is not handled the way Emmerson and his
boys are doing.”
Fuzwayo said
his legislative agenda will prioritise transparency and direct accountability
to residents.
“I promise to
tell Nkulumane people everything said in Parliament, and for them to tell me
what they expect from Parliament. The representative role of a legislator is to
make sure Nkulumane knows what is happening in Parliament and Parliament knows
what Nkulumane wants,” he said.
“People of
Nkulumane, your child, I am bringing myself to you. I am willing to work and
stand for you in Parliament with courage and truth. We will not censor your
views. We will fight for human rights and the Constitution.”
He also vowed
to oppose any attempt to extend President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.
“We can resist
the 2030 issue if it comes to Parliament. Extending Emmerson’s term is
extending suffering and abuse of resources,” Fuzwayo said. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment