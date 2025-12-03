ZANU PF IS HATED IN NKULUMANE : CANDIDATE

Independent parliamentary candidate, Mbuso Fuzwayo, who is contesting the Nkulumane Constituency by-election, says the ruling Zanu PF party will be defeated regardless of the crowded field of nine candidates, insisting what matters is voter turnout, not the number of contestants.

Fuzwayo argued Zanu PF is “hated” in the constituency and has consistently performed poorly for more than two decades.

Since the Nkulumane seat became vacant, nine candidates have filed to contest ahead of the December 20, 2025 by election, including representatives from EFF Zimbabwe, MDC-T, ZAPU, ZANC, Zanu PF and four independents

Analysts have claimed such a crowded field risks fragmenting the opposition vote, however Fuzwayo dismissed those fears saying voter turnout, not candidate numbers, will determine the outcome.

“As a resident of Nkulumane since 2000, where politics has always been active, if people stand up and go vote in their numbers Zanu will be defeated, even if there are many contestants. Zanu is a party that is hated here in Nkulumane,”he said in response to whether nine candidates risked dividing the vote.

“Whether there are two candidates or 100, Zanu has always emerged with a minority vote,” Fuzwayo said the real threat was voter apathy not fragmentation of the opposition.

“The problem is not the number of contestants. The problem will be people not rising up in their numbers to go and vote. I know Zanu is used to getting around 1 000 or 2 000 votes. What is important is motivating people to go and vote,” he said.

Fuzwayo said past election trends prove that Nkulumane overwhelmingly rejects the ruling party.

“In the last election, about 11 000 people voted for the opposition while around 2 000 voted for Zanu. That’s the pattern. If we mobilise people strongly, that will not change.”

As a long-time community activist, Fuzwayo said his leadership philosophy is rooted in grassroots accountability, something he says Nkulumane residents have demanded for decades.

“In 2000 we grew a lot around the theme ‘bottom up,’ meaning everything leaders do must come from the people. That is what I will prioritise. When people vote for me, I will do exactly what they ask for. That is the life I grew up knowing and was taught,” he said.

He added this belief guides his campaigning approach, which focuses on direct engagement, not digital outreach.

“What we are doing now is to excite people so they see the need to vote even in a by-election. We go physically to people, we don’t send messages via phones or fliers. We talk to them in person, ask for their vote, hear their concerns and their criticisms. I believe our presence will motivate them to rise in large numbers,” Fuzwayo said.

“What is making me content is that people seem aware there is a by-election and they are excited to participate. If we push, talk to them and listen, many will support us because they are already promising us.”

Fuzwayo admitted that contesting without party backing has been tough in Zimbabwe’s collapsing economy.

“The challenge is we are not supported by any party. In a dead economy like this, without party support, you face resource challenges. People wish we had T-shirts but our supplies are limited, yet everywhere we go people ask for them,” he said, noting that lack of funding will not deter him.

Fuzwayo also said he is not an outsider parachuting into constituency politics, but a product of Nkulumane itself.

“I was born and raised in Nkulumane, in fact, before it developed. My childhood and youth were spent here. I learnt at Mahlebezulu and Nketa. I have always been in touch with residents. I know the challenges people face here like the inside of my own hand.”

His decision to run was influenced by activists he worked with over many years, especially after the death of former MP Desire Moyo.

“Those we worked with in activism came to me and said, ‘Maduna, since you were pushing the work Moyo was doing as a resident of Nkulumane, we think it’s better you participate.’ I believe in deployment,” he said.

Fuzwayo said his political activism dates back to the late 1990s.

“I entered politics in 1999 to 2000 during the formation of the MDC, working under the district youth of Nkulumane.”

As to whether he would depart from his active leadership in Ibhetshu Likazulu, a prominent Gukurahundi justice advocacy organisation, he said his commitment remains strong despite where he ends up.

“I don’t know what my colleagues will say about me leaving Ibhetshu because I am now doing this, but the issue of Gukurahundi does not end with being in Ibhetshu. I can continue without holding a top position. Even in Parliament I will raise the issue,” he said as strongly criticised the current Gukurahundi process led by chiefs under President Emmerson Mnangagwa without legislation.

“Parliament is critical for dealing with Gukurahundi. There is legislation and many things Parliament must do so that the process is not handled the way Emmerson and his boys are doing.”

Fuzwayo said his legislative agenda will prioritise transparency and direct accountability to residents.

“I promise to tell Nkulumane people everything said in Parliament, and for them to tell me what they expect from Parliament. The representative role of a legislator is to make sure Nkulumane knows what is happening in Parliament and Parliament knows what Nkulumane wants,” he said.

“People of Nkulumane, your child, I am bringing myself to you. I am willing to work and stand for you in Parliament with courage and truth. We will not censor your views. We will fight for human rights and the Constitution.”

He also vowed to oppose any attempt to extend President Mnangagwa’s term beyond 2028.

“We can resist the 2030 issue if it comes to Parliament. Extending Emmerson’s term is extending suffering and abuse of resources,” Fuzwayo said. CITE