24 MOTHERS WITH BABIES LOCKED UP AT CHIKURUBI



Twenty four babies are currently at Chikurubi Female Prison where they are staying at the complex in the company of their mothers.

It’s the first time that the prison complex has recorded 24 babies accompanying their mothers in prison since 1970, when the prison was built.

This was revealed by Chief Correctional Officer, Rumbidzayi Mugomba, who said there were eight pregnant women at the prison complex. There are 424 inmates.

The prison, which is designed to hold 315 prisoners, is facing an overpopulation crisis.

It has 109 inmates more prisoners than the maximum number which it can hold. There are 14 illegal immigrants.

One hundred inmates are yet to be convicted, 324 inmates have been convicted inmates.

A number of top prison officials from the region visited the prison complex.

Eswatini Commissioner-General Phindile Dhlamini said: “I believe the parole system could address this issue of innocent souls accompanying their mothers behind bars.”

She noted that the average number of babies in prisons is usually around 15.

Dhlamini praised ZPCCS Commissioner General, Moses Chihobvu, for the female open prison model and the establishment of a pre-school for the infants.

“What stood out to us was the integration of babies with their mothers and children who are outside the prison, a scenario that the parole system should promote.

“Some infants born in prison develop discomfort around male figures.

“However, here in Zimbabwe, a male officer has been assigned to ease those fears and introduce the concept of fatherhood.

“Such initiatives will aid these young ones upon their mothers’ release,” said Dhlamini.

Officer Commanding Harare Metropolitan Province, Commissioner Charity Gezi, said the province’s commitment to the parole system marks a significant shift towards rehabilitation and reintegration.

“This visit comes at a pivotal time for us. Zimbabwe has recently made progressive strides in the justice sector, including the abolition of the death penalty – a landmark step that underscores our commitment to promoting life and restorative justice.

“The former gallows at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison are now being transformed into a museum, symbolising the evolution of our correctional philosophy.

“We are also proud to unveil a state-of-the-art recording studio established at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, in collaboration with Sungano Recording Studio.

“This facility allows inmates to express their talents, share their stories, and develop skills for their reintegration journey.” Herald