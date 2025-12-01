RUZHOWA SUCCESS SURPRISED ME, SAYS JAH PRAYZAH

On Saturday evening, Jah Prayzah stood before a packed Harare International Conference Centre, visibly moved as thousands of fans roared back every lyric of his 2025 hit, Ruzhowa. The moment was electric.
He barely had
to sing, the crowd carried the anthem with such conviction that he simply
danced along, guiding them like a choirmaster as his backing vocalists lifted
the atmosphere with vibrant percussion.
The sold-out
Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour: The Shutdown show delivered everything fans hoped
for and more. It was a resounding success, leaving many convinced they got full
value for their money – Jah Prayzah “ate and left no crumbs”.
On Monday, the
award-winning musician reflected on the experience in a heartfelt Facebook
post. He admitted that he never imagined Ruzhowa, a track on his Ndini
Mukudzeyi album, would grow into the spiritual phenomenon it has become.
“Before I
released Ndini Mukudzeyi album, I never pictured or imagined Ruzhowa being as
great as it is. Of course I knew it was a great worship song, but not one to
reach these heights.
“My biggest
lesson from this is just try to do something, no matter how small you may think
it is. Mwari vanogona kuita zvishamiso because Mwari pavanopindira nothing
makes sense,” he wrote.
Released late
in 2024 and gaining massive traction into 2025, Ruzhowa blends traditional
Zimbabwean percussion and mbira-inspired motifs with modern Afro-fusion
rhythms. The result is a meditative, uplifting soundscape that resonates deeply
with listeners. More than just a song, it has become a spiritual offering, a
musical prayer that journeys through faith, ancestral guidance and divine
timing.
Jah Prayzah
also expressed gratitude to fans, promoters and everyone who contributed to
making his year exceptional.
“As we are
heading towards the end of the year, ndinoda kupa kutenda kwakanyanyisa
kuvatsigiri vangu even nevasiri vatsigiri vangu, asi vanopusha music indirectly
vasingazive. This year has been a great year. Pasina imimi hapana Jah Prayzah.
“Every show
pushed and marketed the next show so even the promoters, vanoda kutendwa
zvakanyanisa nekugadzira maevents akarongeka anoita kuti vatsigiri varambe
vachida kuuya kumashows.”
His just-ended
world tour, which took him to South Africa, Canada and Germany, was, he said,
“nothing short of amazing.”
“The world tour
was special, from start to finish and wow what a grand finale it was, it can
only be God.”
For fans who
missed out or those already craving more, Jah Prayzah promised that the journey
is far from over.
“Still a few
more very exciting events coming up, so I will definitely be seeing you a
little bit more before 2026.” Herald
