RUZHOWA SUCCESS SURPRISED ME, SAYS JAH PRAYZAH



On Saturday evening, Jah Prayzah stood before a packed Harare International Conference Centre, visibly moved as thousands of fans roared back every lyric of his 2025 hit, Ruzhowa. The moment was electric.

He barely had to sing, the crowd carried the anthem with such conviction that he simply danced along, guiding them like a choirmaster as his backing vocalists lifted the atmosphere with vibrant percussion.

The sold-out Ndini Mukudzeyi World Tour: The Shutdown show delivered everything fans hoped for and more. It was a resounding success, leaving many convinced they got full value for their money – Jah Prayzah “ate and left no crumbs”.

On Monday, the award-winning musician reflected on the experience in a heartfelt Facebook post. He admitted that he never imagined Ruzhowa, a track on his Ndini Mukudzeyi album, would grow into the spiritual phenomenon it has become.

“Before I released Ndini Mukudzeyi album, I never pictured or imagined Ruzhowa being as great as it is. Of course I knew it was a great worship song, but not one to reach these heights.

“My biggest lesson from this is just try to do something, no matter how small you may think it is. Mwari vanogona kuita zvishamiso because Mwari pavanopindira nothing makes sense,” he wrote.

Released late in 2024 and gaining massive traction into 2025, Ruzhowa blends traditional Zimbabwean percussion and mbira-inspired motifs with modern Afro-fusion rhythms. The result is a meditative, uplifting soundscape that resonates deeply with listeners. More than just a song, it has become a spiritual offering, a musical prayer that journeys through faith, ancestral guidance and divine timing.

Jah Prayzah also expressed gratitude to fans, promoters and everyone who contributed to making his year exceptional.

“As we are heading towards the end of the year, ndinoda kupa kutenda kwakanyanyisa kuvatsigiri vangu even nevasiri vatsigiri vangu, asi vanopusha music indirectly vasingazive. This year has been a great year. Pasina imimi hapana Jah Prayzah.

“Every show pushed and marketed the next show so even the promoters, vanoda kutendwa zvakanyanisa nekugadzira maevents akarongeka anoita kuti vatsigiri varambe vachida kuuya kumashows.”

His just-ended world tour, which took him to South Africa, Canada and Germany, was, he said, “nothing short of amazing.”

“The world tour was special, from start to finish and wow what a grand finale it was, it can only be God.”

For fans who missed out or those already craving more, Jah Prayzah promised that the journey is far from over.

“Still a few more very exciting events coming up, so I will definitely be seeing you a little bit more before 2026.” Herald