MINE GUARD SHOOTS MAN DEAD, SPARKS CHAOS



Chaos erupted in Bubi District after a 31-year-old man was fatally shot near DGL5 Mine, sparking outrage so fierce that enraged villagers stormed the site, dumped his coffin in a guardroom, looted sacks of gold ore, and drove police away.

The deceased, Thabo Ngwenya, was allegedly shot three times in the chest by a mine security guard while walking past the mine perimeter. Another young man, who had been sent to the shops by his mother, was also shot and injured in the arm.

The mine owner was accused of adopting a hostile stance against anyone walking close to the premises.

When police arrived to collect Ngwenya’s body, tempers reached breaking point. As officers attempted to drive away, residents blocked the police vehicle, shouting that the body was going nowhere. They accused authorities of burying past cases without justice and demanded accountability before the body left the scene.

Villagers and artisanal miners marched alongside the police truck and escorted it back to the mine’s gate. Tyres were burned, stones were hurled, and office windows were shattered as anger erupted. In the chaos, some miners broke into stockpiles and grabbed sacks of gold ore.





After forcing open the small gate, the crowd seized the coffin from the police and dumped it inside the guardroom, insisting the mine must face the consequences. Outnumbered officers retreated, leaving the body in the custody of the enraged crowd.

Ngwenya’s elder brother, Simisosenkosi Moyo, said the family was shattered.

“He was walking to the shops and they shot him. When I arrived, I saw my brother lying dead on the road. He was shot three times. Left, right, and centre. We are heartbroken,” he said.

At the height of the standoff, Zanu-PF Central Committee member Cde Lot Mbambo stepped in to calm the boiling tensions. He spoke to the chanting crowd, the grieving family and the mine owner, slowly persuading villagers to allow police to retrieve the body. After several tense hours, his intervention brought the situation under control.

Mbambo later confirmed that the guard responsible had been arrested and that the company would pay funeral costs and medical bills for the injured.

“The law will take its course. This is a serious matter and the guard will not walk free,” he said.

Mine owner, Mr Francisco Marconitti, expressed regret, insisting guards were not allowed to use live ammunition.

“He was supposed to fire rubber bullets. Not live bullets. What he did is completely unacceptable,” he said.

But the crowd challenged him, demanding he look into the coffin and count the bullet holes. They accused the mine of negligence and of allowing armed guards to terrorise the community.

Mr Marconitti pledged to take full responsibility, but tensions remain high. Chronicle