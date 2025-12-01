PUSH FOR 2030 : ZANU PF TO RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has said religious leaders must commit to the resolution pushing to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office until 2030.
Mnangagwa is on
record saying he will leave office in 2028 when his constitutionally-mandated
two terms expire.
However,
Masimirembwa said the faith leaders should set aside doctrinal differences in
pursuit of national unity and economic transformation.
Speaking at the
launch of Masowe4ED, a new Zanu PF affiliate, Masimirembwa said churches should
put aside doctrinal differences and unite behind national development goals.
“We stand
firmly committed to resolution 1 as a guiding pillar for our collective
progress. It is vital that faith leaders set aside doctrinal differences and
unite in purpose,” he said.
Masimirembwa
said collective action was essential for driving Zimbabwe’s economic
transformation.
“Only through
such unity can we achieve the national economic transformation that Zimbabwe
urgently needs,” he said.
Masowe4ED,
together with other Zanu PF affiliates under NAMFED, staged a march in Glen
Norah in support of Mnangagwa and Vision 2030.
NAMFED chief
convener and Masowe4ED senior adviser Obey Mapuranga said the turnout “far
exceeded expectations”.
“We had
anticipated a turnout of about 20 000, but the 42 000 who came was a remarkable
surprise. This overwhelming presence is a clear showcase of patriotism and
unity among our people,” he said.
Masowe4ED
chairperson Onwell Vengesa said the group would intensify participation in
government programmes.
“We are
proceeding to get our congregants Zanu PF membership cards. We are implementing
programmes that support National Development Strategy 2 together with NAMFED,”
he said. Newsday
