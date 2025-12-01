PUSH FOR 2030 : ZANU PF TO RELIGIOUS LEADERS

Zanu PF Harare province chairperson Godwills Masimirembwa has said religious leaders must commit to the resolution pushing to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office until 2030.

Mnangagwa is on record saying he will leave office in 2028 when his constitutionally-mandated two terms expire.

However, Masimirembwa said the faith leaders should set aside doctrinal differences in pursuit of national unity and economic transformation.

Speaking at the launch of Masowe4ED, a new Zanu PF affiliate, Masimirembwa said churches should put aside doctrinal differences and unite behind national development goals.

“We stand firmly committed to resolution 1 as a guiding pillar for our collective progress. It is vital that faith leaders set aside doctrinal differences and unite in purpose,” he said.

Masimirembwa said collective action was essential for driving Zimbabwe’s economic transformation.

“Only through such unity can we achieve the national economic transformation that Zimbabwe urgently needs,” he said.

Masowe4ED, together with other Zanu PF affiliates under NAMFED, staged a march in Glen Norah in support of Mnangagwa and Vision 2030.

NAMFED chief convener and Masowe4ED senior adviser Obey Mapuranga said the turnout “far exceeded expectations”.

“We had anticipated a turnout of about 20 000, but the 42 000 who came was a remarkable surprise. This overwhelming presence is a clear showcase of patriotism and unity among our people,” he said.

Masowe4ED chairperson Onwell Vengesa said the group would intensify participation in government programmes.

“We are proceeding to get our congregants Zanu PF membership cards. We are implementing programmes that support National Development Strategy 2 together with NAMFED,” he said. Newsday