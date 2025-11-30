RAMAPHOSA DISMISSES TRUMP'S BLATANT MISINFORMATION

(Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa dismissed on Sunday U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to exclude Pretoria from next year's G20 summit, reaffirming South Africa's status as a founding member of the group.
Washington
boycotted the Group of 20 leaders' summit held under South Africa's presidency
in Johannesburg on November 22-23, with Trump repeating allegations, widely
discredited, that the host country's Black-majority government persecutes its
white minority.
Trump said last
Wednesday that South Africa would not be invited to the summit to be held in
Florida next year because it had refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a
senior representative of its embassy who was at the closing ceremony. Pretoria
says it handed over the rotating presidency to a U.S. embassy official.
"South
Africa is and will remain a full, active and constructive member of the
G20," Ramaphosa said in a state of the nation address on Sunday.
He also
described as "blatant misinformation" Trump's repeated claims that
South Africa was committing "genocide against Afrikaners" -
descendants of Dutch settlers - and confiscating land from white citizens.
Ramaphosa noted that despite the diplomatic rift, U.S. businesses and civil society groups engaged actively in G20-related events in Johannesburg in November.
"We value
those constructive ties and will continue to work within the G20
framework," he said, signalling Pretoria's intention to maintain dialogue.
LIVE NOW | President Cyril Ramaphosa says the stance taken by the US was influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within South Africa, the US and around the world, adding that this is weakening the relations and destroying jobs. pic.twitter.com/8mndcekRVE— SABC News (@SABCNews) November 30, 2025
