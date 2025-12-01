PROF LOSES US$23K TO HARARE DEALERS

Professor Kingston Kajese, a retired theologian and administrator who worked for leading global brands like Ford and Kellogg Foundations, lost US$23,561 to a group of Harare dealers.
Dallick
Matsangaise 31, one of the dealers, was not asked to plead when he appeared
before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.
He was granted
US$200 bail.
Professor
Kajese is a former SEDCO board chairman and was the 2009 Seed Maize Grower of
the Year.
He also served
as the Southern African field director for World Vision International and the
International Voluntary Services.
Prosecutors
claim that in February this year, Prof Kajese engaged his nephew, Prince
Kanyongo, through his company Nurture Advisory.
Kanyongo’s role
was to manage a project in which Prof Kajese wanted to build an Office Park.
Prof Kajese
then imported building material from China.
Kanyongo
allegedly went on to rope in Tapiwa Masikati, a clearing agent, who has already
appeared in court in connection with the same fraud case.
They charged
US$23,561 which they said was meant to cover clearance costs from Beira to
Harare, transportation fees as well as service charges.
On February 24,
Prof Kajese deposited the whole amount into a CABS Bank account number
1126439614, which was supplied by Kanyongo.
The account
belongs to Masikati.
Masikati,
Matsangaise, Blessing Kunaka and Richard Matengambiri, who are already on
remand, allegedly connived to alter the Bill of Laden, Bill of Entry and
invoices for Prof Kajese’s products to read like it was agricultural equipment
for Akeelah Gardens (Pvt) Ltd.
This meant that
the dealers avoided paying duty.
The documents
were tendered to ZIMRA through Richard Matengambiri.
They then
shared the whole amount, which had been paid by Prof Kajese for duty, among
themselves.
On April 10,
Prof Kajese received his consignment.
On September
24, Prof Kajese was surprised after being visited by ZIMRA officials who had
identified that the Bill of Laden had building material instead of the
agricultural equipment, which was declared.
He approached
Masikati for an explanation and he implicated Kanyongo and others, leading to
their arrest. H Metro
