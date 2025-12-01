PROF LOSES US$23K TO HARARE DEALERS

Professor Kingston Kajese, a retired theologian and administrator who worked for leading global brands like Ford and Kellogg Foundations, lost US$23,561 to a group of Harare dealers.

Dallick Matsangaise 31, one of the dealers, was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.

He was granted US$200 bail.

Professor Kajese is a former SEDCO board chairman and was the 2009 Seed Maize Grower of the Year.

He also served as the Southern African field director for World Vision International and the International Voluntary Services.

Prosecutors claim that in February this year, Prof Kajese engaged his nephew, Prince Kanyongo, through his company Nurture Advisory.

Kanyongo’s role was to manage a project in which Prof Kajese wanted to build an Office Park.

Prof Kajese then imported building material from China.

Kanyongo allegedly went on to rope in Tapiwa Masikati, a clearing agent, who has already appeared in court in connection with the same fraud case.

They charged US$23,561 which they said was meant to cover clearance costs from Beira to Harare, transportation fees as well as service charges.

On February 24, Prof Kajese deposited the whole amount into a CABS Bank account number 1126439614, which was supplied by Kanyongo.

The account belongs to Masikati.

Masikati, Matsangaise, Blessing Kunaka and Richard Matengambiri, who are already on remand, allegedly connived to alter the Bill of Laden, Bill of Entry and invoices for Prof Kajese’s products to read like it was agricultural equipment for Akeelah Gardens (Pvt) Ltd.

This meant that the dealers avoided paying duty.

The documents were tendered to ZIMRA through Richard Matengambiri.

They then shared the whole amount, which had been paid by Prof Kajese for duty, among themselves.

On April 10, Prof Kajese received his consignment.

On September 24, Prof Kajese was surprised after being visited by ZIMRA officials who had identified that the Bill of Laden had building material instead of the agricultural equipment, which was declared.

He approached Masikati for an explanation and he implicated Kanyongo and others, leading to their arrest. H Metro