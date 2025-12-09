PRESIDENTIAL INPUTS : SIX ARRESTED

Six people were arrested in Beitbridge in two separate cases and have since appeared in court for the unlawful possession and sale of agricultural inputs under the Presidential Input Scheme.
The arrests
followed intelligence provided by the National Anti-Corruption Association of
Zimbabwe (NACAZ), which detected individuals buying and reselling fertiliser
obtained from beneficiaries of the scheme in the border town.
NACAZ, an
affiliate of Zanu PF, working under the ruling party’s security department,
collaborates with the police and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission to
curb graft.
The first case
involved Chemistry Ndou (61), Khare Ndou (23), Thumelo Moyo (24) and Voice Ndou
(62), all from Beitbridge.
Last Wednesday,
the NACAZ team, led by assistant deputy director of operations Alvin
Makufa, joined hands with ZRP members
from Beitbridge Urban and went to a house in Dulibadzimu, intending to arrest
Ndou, who, on seeing the police, bolted from his house, but was pursued and
caught.
The team
recovered 70x50kg bags of fertiliser, which were being sold at his house.
The fertilise
was said to have been bought from Swereki villagers under Chief Sitaudzi who
are beneficiaries of the Presidential Inputs Scheme.
The four
accused persons and the recovered fertiliser were taken to ZRP Beitbridge
Urban, where they were booked under RRB number 6495937 and detained.
The case was
later taken over by CID Law and Order Beitbridge for further management.
The total value
of the recovered fertiliser is US$2 000.
The second case
involved Angeline Chokutaura (46) of Magamba Park in Chivhu and Taruvinga
Manunure (38) of Mucheche village in Lutumba under Chief Sitaudze, Beitbridge.
On the same day
last Wednesday, the NACAZ team and ZRP members from Beitbridge Urban went to
Mucheche village in Lutumba, Beitbridge Rural, where Chokutaura was arrested
after being found in possession of 120x50kg bags of fertiliser, which she was
about to transport to Chivhu.
Chokutaura was
taken to ZRP Beitbridge Rural, and the fertiliser was booked as an exhibit.
She implicated
Manunure as the one who sold her the fertiliser.
The following
day, on December 4, NACAZ members and CID Law and Order Beitbridge officers
proceeded to Manunure’s house in Mucheche village, Lutumba. Manunure, upon
seeing the team, bolted, but was chased and caught.
He admitted
selling the 120 bags to Chokutaura, and also that he bought them from
beneficiaries of the Presidential Inputs Scheme.
A docket was
opened under RRB number 6507155 at ZRP Beitbridge Rural, after which it was
transferred to Beitbridge CID Law and Order.
The value of
the recovered 120 bags of fertiliser is US$3 720.
The total value
of the recovered fertiliser for both cases is US$5 720.
Four of the six
accused persons appeared before Magistrate Brenda Kachepa last Friday, who
released them on US$50 bail each.
They were not
being represented.
The other two
accused persons last Friday appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Gwazemba, who
sentenced them to a fine of US$100 or 30 days imprisonment each.
Mugwagwa
represented the State in both cases. Newsday
