NISHA T IN TEARS AS NASH TV SHUTS DOWN

Businessman Tinashe Mutarisi’s decision to close the entertainment arm of his company, and the dramatic way he made the announcement from the backseat of a car on his way to a funeral, has triggered a wave of speculation.
It has also
transformed the local music industry into a gossip mega field and left some of
the stable’s artists in tears.
And, one of the
stable’s leading lights, Nisha Ts, has put her pain into words as it dawned on
her that the world, as she knew it, has changed.
“It’s difficult
to put into words what this moment feels like. The news of Nashtvzimbabwe’s
shutdown hit me with a mix of sadness, gratitude, and deep reflection,” she
said last night.
“This wasn’t
just kubasa kwandiri, it was the place that introduced me to the world,
believed in my voice before anyone else did, and guided me through some of the
most defining chapters of my journey as an artist.
“Zvirikutonetsa
kunyora misodzi isingayerere ,ndokwakange kwatove kumba.
“To everyone
who was part of this team, thank you.
“Thank you for
seeing potential in me, for investing in my dreams, for the late nights in the
studio, the conversations that helped me grow, the lessons that shaped my
craft, and the support that shaped my confidence.
“Every
milestone I’ve reached carries your fingerprints. Hapataurwe zva Nisha pasinga
taurwe zve Nash TV , hapataurwe zva Nisha Ts pasinga taurwe zva MR Tinashe
Mutarisi.”
She added: “Though
this chapter is closing, its impact stays with me forever. The foundation you
helped me build is something I’ll carry into every stage I step on and every
song I create.
“I’m proud of
what we accomplished together, and I’ll always honour the role you played in my
story.
“Wishing every
member of the team strength, new opportunities, and the recognition you
deserve.
“Thank you for
being part of my journey and for helping me become the artist I am today.”
Mutarisi was on
his way to Masvingo when he dropped the bombshell.
“I haven’t had
much time to explain this properly. I’m on my way to Masvingo for a funeral but
I want to leave this message here,” Mutarisi said.
“I believe I’ve
done my part in the entertainment space . . . we pushed as hard as we could and
I’m proud of the impact we made.
“But, now it’s
time for a new chapter. My focus is shifting fully to entrepreneurship . . .
building businesses and mentoring the next generation of Zimbabwean
entrepreneurs.”
And, just like
that, NashTV – the platform which provided life, and light, during the lockdown
and transformed itself into a vehicle of producing stars, was GONE.
That was his
goodbye.
Short.
Sharp.
Like ripping a
bandage off a fresh wound.
Sources said
the shutdown has been brewing since his appearance on the Ollah7 podcast.
One source even
suggested that the interview itself was some sort of “damage control,” which
was “dressed as content.”
It was all
packaged to provide ‘just a soft landing,” the insider claimed.
Some viewers
also noticed the tone – apologetic, defensive, emotional.
Instead of
talking numbers, Mutarisi spoke about relationships.
Instead of
business, he spoke about wounds.
Barely an hour
after the shutdown was announced, social media turned into a battlefield.
Some claimed
Mutarisi has had enough of bankrolling artists who have no loyalty at all.
“They ate from
his pocket, then turned on him,” one promoter posted.
“He carried
that industry for years.”
Others turned
their swords on Mutarisi.
“Let’s be
serious, Nash Lockdown was brand propaganda,” a former collaborator said.
“It wasn’t
charity, it was strategy.”
To date some
still argue whether NashTV was a launchpad for artists or a billboard for the
boss?
While the
streets were screaming, Nash Holdings chose the cool, corporate killer tone, a
one-page statement confirming the collapse of the channel:
“Nash Holdings
announces the immediate shutdown of its entertainment operations under the
NashTV brand.”
The statement
insists music was never part of the company’s long-term plan, but admits their
journey reshaped the industry during Covid-19.
“We are proud
to have contributed to the rise of talents such as Saintfloew, Nisha Ts,
Raymer, Ninety6, just to mention a few…”
The company
claims all artists have been informed and helped to get new managers and
studios.
Rumour machines are boiling. Some say board pressure. Others say he was tired of public backlash.
But one thing
is clear – Mutarisi has chosen peace over playlists.
“Special thank
you to the NashTV team and followers – love you as always,” he wrote, ending
the statement like a break-up text.
Mutarisi says
he is going full throttle into business, leaving cameras behind for boardrooms.
“My focus is
shifting fully to entrepreneurship . . . I’ll do a Facebook Live soon to
explain in detail.”
For a man whose
name became glued to Zimbabwe’s digital entertainment boom, the exit is either
the bravest move of his career – or the loudest admission that the game changed
him more than he changed it.
Either way, the
show has ended. Lights out, NashTV.
And the
industry is left asking many questions which will be difficult to answer.
And, in the
case of Nisha Ts, a flood of tears. H Metro
