NISHA T IN TEARS AS NASH TV SHUTS DOWN

Businessman Tinashe Mutarisi’s decision to close the entertainment arm of his company, and the dramatic way he made the announcement from the backseat of a car on his way to a funeral, has triggered a wave of speculation.

It has also transformed the local music industry into a gossip mega field and left some of the stable’s artists in tears.

And, one of the stable’s leading lights, Nisha Ts, has put her pain into words as it dawned on her that the world, as she knew it, has changed.

“It’s difficult to put into words what this moment feels like. The news of Nashtvzimbabwe’s shutdown hit me with a mix of sadness, gratitude, and deep reflection,” she said last night.

“This wasn’t just kubasa kwandiri, it was the place that introduced me to the world, believed in my voice before anyone else did, and guided me through some of the most defining chapters of my journey as an artist.

“Zvirikutonetsa kunyora misodzi isingayerere ,ndokwakange kwatove kumba.

“To everyone who was part of this team, thank you.

“Thank you for seeing potential in me, for investing in my dreams, for the late nights in the studio, the conversations that helped me grow, the lessons that shaped my craft, and the support that shaped my confidence.

“Every milestone I’ve reached carries your fingerprints. Hapataurwe zva Nisha pasinga taurwe zve Nash TV , hapataurwe zva Nisha Ts pasinga taurwe zva MR Tinashe Mutarisi.”

She added: “Though this chapter is closing, its impact stays with me forever. The foundation you helped me build is something I’ll carry into every stage I step on and every song I create.

“I’m proud of what we accomplished together, and I’ll always honour the role you played in my story.

“Wishing every member of the team strength, new opportunities, and the recognition you deserve.

“Thank you for being part of my journey and for helping me become the artist I am today.”

Mutarisi was on his way to Masvingo when he dropped the bombshell.

“I haven’t had much time to explain this properly. I’m on my way to Masvingo for a funeral but I want to leave this message here,” Mutarisi said.

“I believe I’ve done my part in the entertainment space . . . we pushed as hard as we could and I’m proud of the impact we made.

“But, now it’s time for a new chapter. My focus is shifting fully to entrepreneurship . . . building businesses and mentoring the next generation of Zimbabwean entrepreneurs.”

And, just like that, NashTV – the platform which provided life, and light, during the lockdown and transformed itself into a vehicle of producing stars, was GONE.

That was his goodbye.

Short.

Sharp.

Like ripping a bandage off a fresh wound.

Sources said the shutdown has been brewing since his appearance on the Ollah7 podcast.

One source even suggested that the interview itself was some sort of “damage control,” which was “dressed as content.”

It was all packaged to provide ‘just a soft landing,” the insider claimed.

Some viewers also noticed the tone – apologetic, defensive, emotional.

Instead of talking numbers, Mutarisi spoke about relationships.

Instead of business, he spoke about wounds.

Barely an hour after the shutdown was announced, social media turned into a battlefield.

Some claimed Mutarisi has had enough of bankrolling artists who have no loyalty at all.

“They ate from his pocket, then turned on him,” one promoter posted.

“He carried that industry for years.”

Others turned their swords on Mutarisi.

“Let’s be serious, Nash Lockdown was brand propaganda,” a former collaborator said.

“It wasn’t charity, it was strategy.”

To date some still argue whether NashTV was a launchpad for artists or a billboard for the boss?

While the streets were screaming, Nash Holdings chose the cool, corporate killer tone, a one-page statement confirming the collapse of the channel:

“Nash Holdings announces the immediate shutdown of its entertainment operations under the NashTV brand.”

The statement insists music was never part of the company’s long-term plan, but admits their journey reshaped the industry during Covid-19.

“We are proud to have contributed to the rise of talents such as Saintfloew, Nisha Ts, Raymer, Ninety6, just to mention a few…”

The company claims all artists have been informed and helped to get new managers and studios.

Rumour machines are boiling. Some say board pressure. Others say he was tired of public backlash.

But one thing is clear – Mutarisi has chosen peace over playlists.

“Special thank you to the NashTV team and followers – love you as always,” he wrote, ending the statement like a break-up text.

Mutarisi says he is going full throttle into business, leaving cameras behind for boardrooms.

“My focus is shifting fully to entrepreneurship . . . I’ll do a Facebook Live soon to explain in detail.”

For a man whose name became glued to Zimbabwe’s digital entertainment boom, the exit is either the bravest move of his career – or the loudest admission that the game changed him more than he changed it.

Either way, the show has ended. Lights out, NashTV.

And the industry is left asking many questions which will be difficult to answer.

And, in the case of Nisha Ts, a flood of tears. H Metro