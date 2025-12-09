CHURCH TO EVICT 2 000 FAMILIES

The Reformed Church in Zimbabwe, which has title deeds to two large farms around Nemamwa and Morgenster Mission near the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, plans to take back its land and evict an estimated 2 000 families that settled on its land from as early as 1980, sources have told Masvingo Mirror.

Sources told Masvingo Mirror that Owen Shayawabaya, the District Lands Officer for Nemanwa, called a meeting on November 6, 2025, attended by Chief Mugabe’s aide Pascal Mugabe, Village head Henry Muganhu Makusha, delegates from RCZ Reverend Enos Chomutiri and Reverend Lovemore Mashamba, and Reverend Zambuko, as well as Chief Mugabe, under whose chieftainship Henry Murray and Zero Farms fall, and announced the planned evictions.

Chief Mugabe, real name Matubede Mudavanhu, said those trying to evict his subjects are daydreaming.

The meeting was held at the Mugabe chief’s court.

Top people from Chief Mugabe said RCZ was just accused of working with a certain powerful political family trying to grab the land using RCZ as a guise. It is understood that the meeting promised to compensate the evicted families.

Masvingo has seen powerful politicians allegedly pushing people out of their homes and going on to take over the land and develop upmarket residential stands. One of the contentious standoffs is at Clipsham, where war veterans have been pushed out and

The area of Henry Murray and Zero Farms is massive; it has two primary schools – Sikato and Nemanwa, 90 boreholes and 40 boreholes around Morgenster and various other facilities.

RCZ General Secretary Lovemore Mashamba confirmed the matter. He, however, declined to comment until there is a final report from the RCZ board, which is involved in the exercise.

“I cannot comment on the matter because I haven’t received reports from the board which is on the ground,” said Reverend Mashamba.

Chief Mugabe argues that RCZ cannot take over the farms because the first white missionaries found his people in the area when they came. It was the Mugabe people who led the missionaries to the Great Zimbabwe Monuments, said the sources.

Masvingo Rural District Council (RDC) is also accused of working together with RCZ. The Chief Executive Officer, Martin Mubviro, however, professed ignorance of the saying; he has never heard of such a thing.

“Muneri (RCZ) was received by Chief Mugabe in the 1800s and took over our land. So, they can’t talk about taking that land from us because it belongs to the Mugabes,” said Chief Mugabe.

Chikutuva Village head Henry Muganhu Makusha had no kind words for RCZ, which he accused of trying to bring colonial-era title deeds on land they grabbed from them.

“It’s on record that this land initially belonged to Chief Mugabe. We won’t accept any offer or agreement. We know there are some deals that are being made, but we are ready for anything. We can’t be homeless or kicked away from ancestral land because of a paper drafted by colonial masters,” said Makusha. Masvingo Mirror