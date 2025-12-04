POOR GRADE 7 RESULTS : GOVT TO CLOSE ILLEGAL PRIVATE SCHOOLS



The Government has announced plans to close all illegal private schools and colleges in Manicaland as part of efforts to uphold educational standards, following disappointing performances in the 2025 Grade Seven examinations.

Manicaland Provincial Education Director, Mr Richard Gabaza, revealed that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has directed all unregistered institutions to regularise their operations by December 31, 2025, or face closure for failing to comply with standard operating procedures.

Several schools have been accused of operating outside the authority of governing education bodies, making effective supervision and quality assurance difficult.

Although Mr Gabaza has not officially commented on the Grade Seven results, sources indicate that the province performed below expectations, with fewer learners attaining six units compared to previous years.

Mutare Junior Primary School led the province, with 73 learners achieving six units. Baring Primary School recorded only nine learners with six units,

Fern Valley Primary School, 3 Brigade Primary School, and Chancellor Junior School also struggled, with 10, 16, and 19 learners attaining six units, respectively.

A closer look at the results shows that girls outperformed boys across several schools.

At Mutare Junior, 39 girls achieved six units compared to 34 boys, at 3 Brigade, 13 of the 16 top performers were girls and at Fern Valley, nine of the 10 learners with six units were female.

The Government’s crackdown on illegal schools is intended to restore confidence in the education system and ensure that all institutions operate within established guidelines.

Authorities believe the move will help improve the quality of education in Manicaland and address the challenges reflected in this year’s Grade Seven results.

“May I announce to you that the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is going to close all illegal schools in the province. We have seen illegal schools mushrooming, especially in urban areas, and as a ministry, we have made a decision that these illegal schools should not continue. We are going to discontinue them, with the assistance of the police and the minister.

“Our children are vulnerable under these circumstances comrade. Do not forget this. We are using the office of the Public Service Commission because they are the owners of the children. You can claim that they are your children, but they are not – they belong to the Government by law.

“So, if you have a friend who has a school that has not been registered, encourage them to ensure it is registered by December 31, 2025. The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education gave a grace period of three months from October to December 2025. We have seen a lot of problems associated with illegal schools,” said Mr Gabaza.

Mr Gabaza said educating a child is the responsibility of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

“The enormity of this responsibility has led the ministry to strategise and create partnerships with private developers. The Constitution, in Section 75, provides that any citizen is allowed to develop a school, as long as that school is developed and registered in terms of the law and regulations of the Education Act. There is need to strengthen collaborations between private organisations, NGOs, and Government departments as we develop infrastructure, improve resources, and uplift the learning environment. Education is a shared responsibility.

“We should observe protocols and uphold policy. Allow me to remind all schools that the ministry operates within clear structures – from the school to districts, provinces, and finally the head office. We must all adhere to national policies, reporting procedures, safeguarding frameworks, and curriculum requirements. Leadership must ensure accountability and transparency in all operations, including financial management and resource utilisation.

“Effective learning demands adequate resources and the wise management of time. I urge school leadership to continue ensuring that teaching and learning materials are sufficient, instructional time is protected, teachers prepare thoroughly and teach consistently, and learners attend all lessons punctually, so that we have a perfect education system,” said Mr Gabaza.

The decline in performance for primary schools in Manicaland reflects the national outlook, where a slight decline in the pass-rate was noted.

Schools in rural areas generally continue to play second fiddle to their urban counterparts.

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers union president, Mr Martin Chaburumunda said the low pass-rate synonymous with rural schools is linked to the underfunding of the schools, which ultimately affects lesson delivery.

“There is still a wide gap and difference between rural schools and urban ones. The teachers are the same in terms of training. The most pressing issue is funding – school fees in rural schools are very low, which every parent can afford, but unfortunately, this leads to unintended outcomes.

Most rural schools lack essential learning materials that aid the delivery of lessons in the classroom. There is no adequate stationery, such as textbooks, exercise books, charts, and others. The Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) funds are released very late, leaving schools exposed to serious funding gaps. This ultimately affects the learner.

“There is a need to increase funding for rural schools and also leverage technology to bridge the resource gap. The Government must speed up the school internet programme so that learners and teachers have wide resource materials through the internet. There is a need to implement policies to address the rural-urban divide, stock libraries with modern books, and set up science laboratories,” he said.

Mr Chaburumunda added that there are other contributing factors, such as distance travelled to access schools, children’s background, and communities’ attitude towards education.

“Learners in rural schools travel an average of 5km to the nearest school, and this affects them. They arrive late and have limited time to do homework, as time is consumed walking. The most vulnerable children are in rural areas, such as orphans, child-headed families, and those under the care of distant relatives. There is no luxury of extra lessons in rural communities.

“There is also a need to address the issue of infrastructure, such as proper classrooms, teacher accommodation, water, and electricity availability.

This will make schools in rural and resettlement areas be at the same level as those in urban areas. Grade Seven results are very important because they build the learners’ confidence as they begin secondary education,” said Mr Chaburumunda.

ZIMSEC board chairperson, Professor Paul Mapfumo, speaking during a Press conference, noted the decline.

“A total number of candidates who sat for six subjects in the 2025 Grade Seven examinations is 389 626. Of these, 188 980 passed all six subjects, recording a national pass-rate of 48,49 percent. This is a slight decline of 0,52 percent in candidates’ performance from the 2024 pass-rate, which was 49,1 percent,” he said.

Professor Mapfumo also noted the female candidates’ dominance at a national scale.

“Pass-rate by gender: Out of 395 090 candidates who sat for the 2025 Grade Seven examinations, 201 842 were female, of these 199 980 sat for six subjects, with 107 241 passing six subjects, translating to a 53,64 percent pass rate.

“There were 193 248 male candidates who sat for the Grade Seven examinations, of which 189 696 wrote six subjects, and 81 698 passed six subjects, translating to a 43,06 percent pass-rate for male candidates,” said Professor Mapfumo. Manica Post