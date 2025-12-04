ZANU PF POURS US$1M INTO PROVINCIAL HQ

The construction of the state-of-the-art ZANU PF provincial headquarters and conference centre – valued at over US$1 million – is hurtling forward as some building materials, among them cement, bricks, and reinforcements, have already been delivered on site.
The ambitious
project, valued at slightly over US$1 million, is taking shape in the heart of
Mutare, promising to become a hub for the revolutionary party activities and
symbol of its enduring presence in the province.
On Tuesday,
ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza told The Manica
Post that the project is a direct result of President Mnangagwa’s vision and
commitment to strengthening the party’s infrastructure.
The project, which includes the construction of party offices and conference centre, is being hailed as a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, strengthening its grassroots presence, and cementing its position as a dominant force in Manicaland politics.
Cde Mukodza
said the 3D architectural designs were approved, and contractors are on board,
with cement and bricks already being delivered to the site.
“We are pleased
to announce that building materials are now being delivered to the site. We
extend our gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his contribution, as well as to
his advisor on investment, Dr Paul Tungwarara, and ZANU PF national chairman,
Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri for spearheading the development of the party
headquarters in Manicaland.
“We appreciate
the President’s guidance, which has enabled us to fundraise towards the
construction of our own offices as a province. He is steering us towards
executing this significant project, and we are delighted with the progress made
so far. A visit to the site will reveal building materials being offloaded,
demonstrating the project’s advancement.
“The 3D
architectural designs have been approved, and a contractor has been engaged.
The total bill of quantity has been determined, and we are optimistic about the
project’s prospects, thanks to the strengthened unity within the party.
“We invite more
well-wishers to contribute to the completion of this mega construction project.
The project comprises the construction of multi-storey offices and a conference
centre. According to the Bill of Quantities, the project is expected to cost slightly
over US$1 million, as we aim to build state-of-the-art offices with a
conference centre that can accommodate over 3 000 delegates. I am grateful for
the opportunity to lead this project as the ZANU PF provincial chair, and I
thank my fellow provincial leaders for their support. The contractor is already
on board, and we anticipate noticeable construction progress by Christmas. We
envision a scenario where Manicaland as a whole will converge there one day. We
have assured the President that we will construct the offices, and the project
is now becoming a reality,” said Cde Mukodza.
Cde Mukodza
also hailed the Presidential Empowerment Fund, which last Saturday distributed
over US$650 000 to key segments of the party, and double-cab vehicles to the
eight District Coordinating Committee chairmen in the province.
“The
significance of the Presidential Fund Empowerment drive is that the President
is reaching out to the grassroots, empowering everyone directly, not even
through Government channels, but through the party.
With each of
the 26 constituencies in Manicaland receiving US$26 000 for party
administration and activities, this will boost implementation of more projects,
capacitating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The President is
directly helping to empower and develop constituencies that voted for him,” he
said.
Cde Mukodza
expressed gratitude to Dr Tungwarara for his role in ensuring Manicaland, his
home province, benefited first from the fund.
“Dr Tungwarara
did us a great service by influencing the distribution of the Presidential
Empowerment Fund to benefit our province first. We are thrilled to have
benefited significantly from the fund,” he said
He also thanked
the President for donating eight brand new trucks to the DCC chairmen, as well
as US$10 000 to each of them.
“When they are
mobile, ZANU PF will never lose,” said Cde Mukodza.
He added that
party candidates who contested and lost against sitting opposition legislators
will administer the Presidential Constituency Empowerment Fund.
“The
Presidential advisor distributed the funds to 26 constituencies, meaning every
constituency in Manicaland will receive its share. The candidates who
represented the party in those constituencies in the last elections, or ‘shadow
MPs’, will manage the funds, under the party’s guidance,” he said. Manica Post
