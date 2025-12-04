ZANU PF POURS US$1M INTO PROVINCIAL HQ

The construction of the state-of-the-art ZANU PF provincial headquarters and conference centre – valued at over US$1 million – is hurtling forward as some building materials, among them cement, bricks, and reinforcements, have already been delivered on site.

The ambitious project, valued at slightly over US$1 million, is taking shape in the heart of Mutare, promising to become a hub for the revolutionary party activities and symbol of its enduring presence in the province.

On Tuesday, ZANU PF Manicaland provincial chairman, Cde Tawanda Mukodza told The Manica Post that the project is a direct result of President Mnangagwa’s vision and commitment to strengthening the party’s infrastructure.

The project, which includes the construction of party offices and conference centre, is being hailed as a significant milestone in the party’s efforts to enhance its operational capabilities, strengthening its grassroots presence, and cementing its position as a dominant force in Manicaland politics.

Cde Mukodza said the 3D architectural designs were approved, and contractors are on board, with cement and bricks already being delivered to the site.

“We are pleased to announce that building materials are now being delivered to the site. We extend our gratitude to President Mnangagwa for his contribution, as well as to his advisor on investment, Dr Paul Tungwarara, and ZANU PF national chairman, Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri for spearheading the development of the party headquarters in Manicaland.

“We appreciate the President’s guidance, which has enabled us to fundraise towards the construction of our own offices as a province. He is steering us towards executing this significant project, and we are delighted with the progress made so far. A visit to the site will reveal building materials being offloaded, demonstrating the project’s advancement.

“The 3D architectural designs have been approved, and a contractor has been engaged. The total bill of quantity has been determined, and we are optimistic about the project’s prospects, thanks to the strengthened unity within the party.

“We invite more well-wishers to contribute to the completion of this mega construction project. The project comprises the construction of multi-storey offices and a conference centre. According to the Bill of Quantities, the project is expected to cost slightly over US$1 million, as we aim to build state-of-the-art offices with a conference centre that can accommodate over 3 000 delegates. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this project as the ZANU PF provincial chair, and I thank my fellow provincial leaders for their support. The contractor is already on board, and we anticipate noticeable construction progress by Christmas. We envision a scenario where Manicaland as a whole will converge there one day. We have assured the President that we will construct the offices, and the project is now becoming a reality,” said Cde Mukodza.

Cde Mukodza also hailed the Presidential Empowerment Fund, which last Saturday distributed over US$650 000 to key segments of the party, and double-cab vehicles to the eight District Coordinating Committee chairmen in the province.

“The significance of the Presidential Fund Empowerment drive is that the President is reaching out to the grassroots, empowering everyone directly, not even through Government channels, but through the party.

With each of the 26 constituencies in Manicaland receiving US$26 000 for party administration and activities, this will boost implementation of more projects, capacitating small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The President is directly helping to empower and develop constituencies that voted for him,” he said.

Cde Mukodza expressed gratitude to Dr Tungwarara for his role in ensuring Manicaland, his home province, benefited first from the fund.

“Dr Tungwarara did us a great service by influencing the distribution of the Presidential Empowerment Fund to benefit our province first. We are thrilled to have benefited significantly from the fund,” he said

He also thanked the President for donating eight brand new trucks to the DCC chairmen, as well as US$10 000 to each of them.

“When they are mobile, ZANU PF will never lose,” said Cde Mukodza.

He added that party candidates who contested and lost against sitting opposition legislators will administer the Presidential Constituency Empowerment Fund.

“The Presidential advisor distributed the funds to 26 constituencies, meaning every constituency in Manicaland will receive its share. The candidates who represented the party in those constituencies in the last elections, or ‘shadow MPs’, will manage the funds, under the party’s guidance,” he said. Manica Post