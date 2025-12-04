MAGAYA'S BODY GUARD LOCKED UP

Prominent church leader Prophet Magaya’s body guard has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.
Tapiwa Felix
Chikondo (35) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly interfering with witnesses
in a case in which Prophet Magaya is facing rape charges.
According to
the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Chikondo allegedly
contacted the Magaya’s rape complainant’s mother discouraging cooperation with
law enforcement authorities.
“The accused
facilitated communication between the complainant’s mother and the cleric. He
sent US$200 via Ecocash to the complainant’s mother, purportedly for transport
to Harare to ‘settle’ the matter.
“On 28 November
2025 the accused visited the complainant’s home to discuss the case, where he
was cautioned that interfering with a police investigation is unlawful,” said
the NPAZ in a statement.
“An Ecocash
agent’s register which was recovered by police on 1 December 2025 linked to the
accused person to the transaction. He was arrested on 2 December 2025,” said
the NPAZ in a statement
Chikondo will
appear back in caught on Friday for bail hearing.
Prophet Magaya
is facing several rape and fraud charges. Herald
