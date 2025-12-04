MAGAYA'S BODY GUARD LOCKED UP

Prominent church leader Prophet Magaya’s body guard has been remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Tapiwa Felix Chikondo (35) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly interfering with witnesses in a case in which Prophet Magaya is facing rape charges.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Chikondo allegedly contacted the Magaya’s rape complainant’s mother discouraging cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

“The accused facilitated communication between the complainant’s mother and the cleric. He sent US$200 via Ecocash to the complainant’s mother, purportedly for transport to Harare to ‘settle’ the matter.

“On 28 November 2025 the accused visited the complainant’s home to discuss the case, where he was cautioned that interfering with a police investigation is unlawful,” said the NPAZ in a statement.

“An Ecocash agent’s register which was recovered by police on 1 December 2025 linked to the accused person to the transaction. He was arrested on 2 December 2025,” said the NPAZ in a statement

Chikondo will appear back in caught on Friday for bail hearing.

Prophet Magaya is facing several rape and fraud charges. Herald