MAN STRUCK BY TRAIN, LOSES BOTH LEGS

A 43-year-old man is lucky to be alive after a night train struck him as he lay on the tracks, leaving him seriously injured and dismembered.

Bulawayo Province police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident took occurred on November 30, 2025 at around 9PM when a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train driver encountered a man lying on the railway line.

“The male adult train driver, aged 43 and residing in Rangemore, was travelling from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls when he came across an unknown man lying on the railway line near Luveve. The victim was hit and dragged by the clutch (bumper) of the train for a short distance, resulting in both his legs being severed,” said Inspector Msebele.

Despite the severe injuries, the victim survived.

She said he also sustained bruises to the head and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.

She issued a strong warning to the public regarding the dangers associated with railway lines.

“Railway tracks must be treated as high-risk zones. They are not meant for resting, crossing at undesignated points or loitering,” she said.

Insp Msebelw also appealed to families who may be missing a relative to visit Mpilo Central Hospital to help identify the victim.

“Anyone who might be missing a family member is encouraged to come forward and assist with identification,” added Inspector Msebele. B Metro