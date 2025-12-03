MAN STRUCK BY TRAIN, LOSES BOTH LEGS

A 43-year-old man is lucky to be alive after a night train struck him as he lay on the tracks, leaving him seriously injured and dismembered.
Bulawayo
Province police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the incident took
occurred on November 30, 2025 at around 9PM when a National Railways of
Zimbabwe (NRZ) train driver encountered a man lying on the railway line.
“The male adult
train driver, aged 43 and residing in Rangemore, was travelling from Bulawayo
to Victoria Falls when he came across an unknown man lying on the railway line
near Luveve. The victim was hit and dragged by the clutch (bumper) of the train
for a short distance, resulting in both his legs being severed,” said Inspector
Msebele.
Despite the
severe injuries, the victim survived.
She said he
also sustained bruises to the head and was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital,
where he is currently receiving treatment.
She issued a
strong warning to the public regarding the dangers associated with railway
lines.
“Railway tracks
must be treated as high-risk zones. They are not meant for resting, crossing at
undesignated points or loitering,” she said.
Insp Msebelw
also appealed to families who may be missing a relative to visit Mpilo Central
Hospital to help identify the victim.
“Anyone who
might be missing a family member is encouraged to come forward and assist with
identification,” added Inspector Msebele. B Metro
