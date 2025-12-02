STORM BATTERS KHAMI PRISON



The Government has deployed its key emergency arms, to swiftly attend to and ensure speedy repairs of damaged infrastructure at Khami Prisons Complex’s Medium Prison after a heavy storm on Monday afternoon left a trail of destruction on some buildings that house inmates.

No one was injured and all the inmates are safe and accounted for.

A perimeter fence measuring about 160 metres was also damaged when a heavy downpour, accompanied by strong winds that lasted several hours, hit the country’s second-largest prison.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS) Deputy Officer Commanding for Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, Assistant Commissioner Priscilla Mthembu hailed the swift response of prison officers for bringing the situation under control while promptly moving affected inmates to other buildings to ensure their safety.

“I would like to commend the ZPCS officers for being vigilant in making sure the situation was brought under control when the unfortunate incident happened, as well as the inmates from Medium Prison for displaying good behaviour.

“All the inmates are safe and accounted for. When the situation unfolded, the inmates were in the yard scattered all over the place going about their usual routines and activities, but they remained calm and moved to safer buildings as guided by the officers,” said Assistant Commissioner Mthembu.





“The way the inmates handled the situation by ensuring that they are safe is a testament to our rehabilitation programmes at ZPCS, where we instil discipline and responsibility in the inmates to always make the right decisions. When we talk about rehabilitation, we mean a person must take responsibility for their actions, and the inmates really showed us that they are responsible adults.”

Assistant Commissioner Mthembu also applauded the swift response of the Matabeleland North Civil Protection Unit (CPU).

By yesterday afternoon, the Bulawayo Fire Brigade, which is closest to Khami Prison Complex, was already on the ground assessing the damage and putting up canvases on the homes of prison officers that were also damaged.

The fire brigade was also cutting down trees whose branches could potentially come into contact with electricity supply lines.

“The damage affected three blocks that house six cells for inmates as well as a perimeter fence that is already being erected back into place.

“ The CPU has been of great assistance and their efforts in working around the clock are well appreciated,” she said.

Khami Prison Complex, situated on the outskirts of Bulawayo, consists of the Maximum Prison, Medium Prison and Remand Prison, as well as Mlondolozi, which houses female inmates and mentally challenged patients.

Yesterday, Chronicle observed employees from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works taking measurements of the damaged roof and roof trusses, paving the way for quick repairs. Under the supervision of ZPCS officers, inmates were digging holes to erect the damaged perimeter wall’s concrete poles back into place.

“Government has taken note of the situation on the ground at Khami Prison Complex and has activated the CPU systems, which are assessing the extent of the damage as well as pulling together all our resources to attend to the damage caused by the storm.

“Minister Richard Moyo (Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution) has directed that beyond the damage we have seen here at Khami Prison, all CPU systems must be activated to deal with emergencies across the province,” said the ministry’s director for co-ordination, Mr Tapera Mugoriya.

Meanwhile, a violent hailstorm that swept through Plumtree on Sunday left a trail of destruction at Thekwane High School, blowing off roofs of key classroom blocks and staff housing.

According to the School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson, Mr Misheck Mugiyo, the storm ripped through the school with unexpected force, blowing off roofing sheets and exposing classrooms and living spaces for the staff.

“The storm affected three buildings, the Gonde new block building, which was for A-level learners, but all trusses are still intact,” he said. Chronicle