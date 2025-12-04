BENZ, HONDA FIT COLLIDE : THREE DEAD

Three people died in a head-on collision between a Honda Fit vehicle and a Mercedes Benz along the Harare Bulawayo Road near Kadoma.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragedy.

“The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 01/12/25 at around 1625 hours at the 129 kilometre peg along the Harare–Bulawayo Road, Kadoma,” he said.

The Mercedes Benz, said Comm Nyathi, travelling towards Kadoma slammed head on into a Honda Fit that was heading towards Chegutu with five passengers crammed inside. The impact tore through both vehicles, killing three people instantly and leaving three others fighting for their lives.

Nyathi said the victims were rushed to Kadoma General Hospital, with the dead taken for post mortem while the injured were admitted for emergency treatment.

Police have urged motorists to slow down and stay alert as the festive season crash toll rises.