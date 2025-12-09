MAGAYA TRIAL DATE SET

The fraud case involving Prophet Walter Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, and his wife Tendai Magaya, is set to be heard at the High Court.
State
prosecutor, Mr Clemence Chimbari informed the court that the matter has been
postponed to January 26, when the couple will be indicted to the High Court.
In addition,
Prophet Magaya’s separate trial on five counts of rape is scheduled to commence
on January 16.
The Magayas
face 78 counts of fraud linked to their companies, Planet Africa Private
Limited and Yadah Connect Private Limited.
According to
the State, the couple allegedly defrauded complainants of a total of US$49 240
and R195 000 in a botched land deal.
They allegedly
misrepresented that they could deliver residential stands to prospective
buyers, leading to financial losses for the complainants. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment