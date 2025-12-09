MAGAYA TRIAL DATE SET

The fraud case involving Prophet Walter Magaya, founder of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance (PHD) Ministries, and his wife Tendai Magaya, is set to be heard at the High Court.

State prosecutor, Mr Clemence Chimbari informed the court that the matter has been postponed to January 26, when the couple will be indicted to the High Court.

In addition, Prophet Magaya’s separate trial on five counts of rape is scheduled to commence on January 16.

The Magayas face 78 counts of fraud linked to their companies, Planet Africa Private Limited and Yadah Connect Private Limited.

According to the State, the couple allegedly defrauded complainants of a total of US$49 240 and R195 000 in a botched land deal.

They allegedly misrepresented that they could deliver residential stands to prospective buyers, leading to financial losses for the complainants. Herald