NEW SYSTEM TO CUT BRIBERY : COPS

Police say the transition to an electronic system will ensure that all dockets are processed without the possibility of bribery derailing the process.
Officer
Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner, Maxwell Chikunguru, said they have
acquired drones to monitor traffic and monitor criminal activities and
political violence.
“Soon, we will
transition to an electronic system where all dockets will be processed without
any possibility of bribery,” Comm Chikunguru said.
“These drones
will help us identify and address any disturbances effectively.”
Commissioner
Chikunguru was speaking during the official opening of a new office block at
the Mbare District headquarters.
The new office
block, designed to support the District Chaplain, Community Relations Liaison
Officers, and police intelligence officers, was officially handed over by
District CCPN chairperson Bishop Farai Chikumbu.
Comm Chikunguru
praised the Mbare community for its instrumental role in reducing crime in the
district.
He praised the
community for their collaboration with law enforcement through the Christian
Community Police Network (CCPN), the Crime Liaison Committee (CLC), and the
Business Against Crime Forum.
“This
impressive decrease is a testament to the cooperative involvement of the public
and law enforcement in our district,” said Comm Chikunguru.
“From January
to November 2025, crime rates in Mbare District have decreased compared to the
same period last year.
“My joy is even
greater knowing that this remarkable project was initiated and funded entirely
by the community.
“As we often
say, you are the water and we are the fish, we cannot thrive without you.
“Professionalism
within our ranks does not allow for corrupt practices.
“We encourage
the public to report any such incidents to help us address them swiftly.” H
Metro
