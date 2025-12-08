NEW SYSTEM TO CUT BRIBERY : COPS

Police say the transition to an electronic system will ensure that all dockets are processed without the possibility of bribery derailing the process.

Officer Commanding Harare Province, Commissioner, Maxwell Chikunguru, said they have acquired drones to monitor traffic and monitor criminal activities and political violence.

“Soon, we will transition to an electronic system where all dockets will be processed without any possibility of bribery,” Comm Chikunguru said.

“These drones will help us identify and address any disturbances effectively.”

Commissioner Chikunguru was speaking during the official opening of a new office block at the Mbare District headquarters.

The new office block, designed to support the District Chaplain, Community Relations Liaison Officers, and police intelligence officers, was officially handed over by District CCPN chairperson Bishop Farai Chikumbu.

Comm Chikunguru praised the Mbare community for its instrumental role in reducing crime in the district.

He praised the community for their collaboration with law enforcement through the Christian Community Police Network (CCPN), the Crime Liaison Committee (CLC), and the Business Against Crime Forum.

“This impressive decrease is a testament to the cooperative involvement of the public and law enforcement in our district,” said Comm Chikunguru.

“From January to November 2025, crime rates in Mbare District have decreased compared to the same period last year.

“My joy is even greater knowing that this remarkable project was initiated and funded entirely by the community.

“As we often say, you are the water and we are the fish, we cannot thrive without you.

“Professionalism within our ranks does not allow for corrupt practices.

“We encourage the public to report any such incidents to help us address them swiftly.” H Metro