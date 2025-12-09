I DON'T TOLERATE CORRUPTION, SAYS ED

Under the Second Republic’s leadership, corruption will never be allowed to derail or delay Zimbabwe’s ongoing quest to accelerate the realisation of Vision 2030 and a higher standard of living for the general populace, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his address to mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, the President said his administration remained informed by the country’s shared development aspirations, which were firmly anchored on the unequivocal principles of good governance, institutional integrity and a zero-tolerance stance against corruption.

The International Anti-Corruption Day is being commemorated today, under the theme, “Uniting with youth against corruption: Shaping tomorrow’s integrity”.

“As we mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, Zimbabwe joins other signatory countries to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), in commemorating this important day,” he said.

“This International Treaty provides a framework for prevention, criminalisation of acts of corruption, as well as the recovery of assets procured using proceeds of corruption.

“The international cooperation afforded by this mechanism remains invaluable in the advancement of clean governance, accountability and transparency, which are benchmarked against global best practice.”

Zimbabwe also subscribes to the African Union Agenda 2063, Aspiration 3, with regards to good governance, democracy and respect for human rights, justice and rule of law.

President Mnangagwa said this is echoed by Objective 3 of the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030.

The President launched the first National Anti-Corruption Strategy in July 2020 and since then, close to 2 500 corruption cases have been investigated.

Over 800 dockets have been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) for prosecution, with a 60 percent conviction rate on finalised cases.

In addition, the country has recovered assets worth over US$20 million procured with the proceeds of corruption.

President Mnangagwa thus, commended the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and the NPAZ for a stellar job, adding that more must be done to strengthen their investigative capacity and synergies to expunge the perception of a catch and release trend in the country’s approach to corruption cases.

“On its part, my Government has introduced a Fast-Track Courts System to promote efficiency and expedite the resolution of cases, particularly those involving corruption and other economic crimes. Herald