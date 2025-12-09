I DON'T TOLERATE CORRUPTION, SAYS ED

Under the Second Republic’s leadership, corruption will never be allowed to derail or delay Zimbabwe’s ongoing quest to accelerate the realisation of Vision 2030 and a higher standard of living for the general populace, President Mnangagwa has said.
In his address
to mark this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, the President said his
administration remained informed by the country’s shared development
aspirations, which were firmly anchored on the unequivocal principles of good
governance, institutional integrity and a zero-tolerance stance against
corruption.
The
International Anti-Corruption Day is being commemorated today, under the theme,
“Uniting with youth against corruption: Shaping tomorrow’s integrity”.
“As we mark
this year’s International Anti-Corruption Day, Zimbabwe joins other signatory
countries to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), in
commemorating this important day,” he said.
“This
International Treaty provides a framework for prevention, criminalisation of
acts of corruption, as well as the recovery of assets procured using proceeds
of corruption.
“The
international cooperation afforded by this mechanism remains invaluable in the
advancement of clean governance, accountability and transparency, which are
benchmarked against global best practice.”
Zimbabwe also
subscribes to the African Union Agenda 2063, Aspiration 3, with regards to good
governance, democracy and respect for human rights, justice and rule of law.
President
Mnangagwa said this is echoed by Objective 3 of the SADC Regional Indicative
Strategic Development Plan 2020-2030.
The President
launched the first National Anti-Corruption Strategy in July 2020 and since
then, close to 2 500 corruption cases have been investigated.
Over 800
dockets have been sent to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
for prosecution, with a 60 percent conviction rate on finalised cases.
In addition,
the country has recovered assets worth over US$20 million procured with the
proceeds of corruption.
President
Mnangagwa thus, commended the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and
the NPAZ for a stellar job, adding that more must be done to strengthen their
investigative capacity and synergies to expunge the perception of a catch and
release trend in the country’s approach to corruption cases.
“On its part,
my Government has introduced a Fast-Track Courts System to promote efficiency
and expedite the resolution of cases, particularly those involving corruption
and other economic crimes. Herald
