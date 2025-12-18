GRIEVING WIDOW : MEN PESTERING ME FOR SEX

Tatenda Pinjisi’ s widow, Mellisa Chikuti, has claimed there are men who are coming to her, disguised as Good Samaritans, when their real mission is to have sex with her.
She said these
men have been coming to her claiming they want to help ease the burden she has
been carrying since the death of her husband.
Pinjisi died in
a road accident on April 10, just after the Norton tollgate, at around 7pm.
He was on his
way to a show in Kadoma.
She told
H-Metro: “We face a lot of challenges as widows, I am still mourning and my
children are also still mourning.
“When you see
me drowning in tears, as I mourn, I will be appealing for your genuine help.
“Munhu anouya
achida kukubatsira, mukubatsira imomo, akutotaura zverudo, handisati ndapedza
kupukuta misodzi, zvichiri padhuze kufunga Tatenda.
“Asi ndongoti
vanhu vaMwari ndongo kumbira zvangu rubatsiro netsigiro yenyu kune vari genuine
kwete kune vane zvavari kutsvaga pandiri.
“These ‘God
Samaritans’ are from the age of 30-40 years, some propose love after helping me
and some propose love even before delivering the donations.
“So, I am just
cutting communication from such temptations.
“I do not know
why some of these so-called ‘Good Samaritans’ come voluntarily, saying they are
willing to help me as a widow yet surprisingly, what they end up demanding is
something else.
“I am a widow
who is still mourning, we need people who want to genuinely help, who want to
assist us as a family that is still mourning.”
She added: “I
would like to pay my condolences to Amai Nicholas Zakaria and Baba Alick
Macheso after the death of our father Madzibaba.
“The unexpected
death of my dearest Tatenda Pinjisi Kahwa is still so painful but I am
gradually getting relieved by your continuous support.”
She said she
wanted to bring her late husband’s group back on stage.
She has asked
guitarist Kamurungu, who survived the accident which killed her husband, to
teach her 11-year-old son how to play a guitar.
She said if she
gets money to buy a sewing machine, most of the challenges she is facing will
melt away. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment