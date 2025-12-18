GRIEVING WIDOW : MEN PESTERING ME FOR SEX

Tatenda Pinjisi’ s widow, Mellisa Chikuti, has claimed there are men who are coming to her, disguised as Good Samaritans, when their real mission is to have sex with her.

She said these men have been coming to her claiming they want to help ease the burden she has been carrying since the death of her husband.

Pinjisi died in a road accident on April 10, just after the Norton tollgate, at around 7pm.

He was on his way to a show in Kadoma.

She told H-Metro: “We face a lot of challenges as widows, I am still mourning and my children are also still mourning.

“When you see me drowning in tears, as I mourn, I will be appealing for your genuine help.

“Munhu anouya achida kukubatsira, mukubatsira imomo, akutotaura zverudo, handisati ndapedza kupukuta misodzi, zvichiri padhuze kufunga Tatenda.

“Asi ndongoti vanhu vaMwari ndongo kumbira zvangu rubatsiro netsigiro yenyu kune vari genuine kwete kune vane zvavari kutsvaga pandiri.

“These ‘God Samaritans’ are from the age of 30-40 years, some propose love after helping me and some propose love even before delivering the donations.

“So, I am just cutting communication from such temptations.

“I do not know why some of these so-called ‘Good Samaritans’ come voluntarily, saying they are willing to help me as a widow yet surprisingly, what they end up demanding is something else.

“I am a widow who is still mourning, we need people who want to genuinely help, who want to assist us as a family that is still mourning.”

She added: “I would like to pay my condolences to Amai Nicholas Zakaria and Baba Alick Macheso after the death of our father Madzibaba.

“The unexpected death of my dearest Tatenda Pinjisi Kahwa is still so painful but I am gradually getting relieved by your continuous support.”

She said she wanted to bring her late husband’s group back on stage.

She has asked guitarist Kamurungu, who survived the accident which killed her husband, to teach her 11-year-old son how to play a guitar.

She said if she gets money to buy a sewing machine, most of the challenges she is facing will melt away. H Metro