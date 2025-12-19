CHIVAYO BACKS SA COACH FOR BOSSO

Highlanders are set to complete their new technical team with the addition of Mkhokheli Dube, the final piece in a structure, which has Benjani Mwaruwari as technical director and South African Thabo Senong as head coach, a move that has been endorsed by club benefactor Wicknell Chivayo.

Chivayo’s approval could trigger a much-needed financial boost for the club.

Senong’s arrival as head coach and Mwaruwari’s placement as technical director are no longer in doubt.

The latest development is the expected inclusion of Dube as one of Senong’s assistants, strengthening a bench that will also feature a South African assistant and a technical analyst handpicked by the incoming coach.

The composition reflects Highlanders’ intention to balance external expertise with local understanding as they reset after a disappointing campaign.

Crucially, the technical arrangement has been accepted by Chivayo, a key figure in the club’s recent operations. His nod is significant at a time when Bosso are eager to move decisively in the transfer market and fund a proper pre-season, areas that have often been compromised by financial constraints.

“It’s just a matter of days or even hours before Highlanders make the announcement of their new technical team, which will include Thabo Senong as head coach assisted by Mkhokheli Dube and Senong’s chosen assistant from South Africa as well as a technical analyst also brought by Senong while Benjani Mwaruwari will be the technical director, a move that has been accepted by benefactor, Wicknell Chivhayo.”

Sources at the club say Chivayo is expected to inject funds towards player recruitment and to cover Mwaruwari’s welfare package, potentially giving Bosso rare leverage in a market where quality players are already being snapped up.

“The announcement is imminent. I feel it will be before the end of the week. The club has been engaging Chivayo because it is no secret that they need the money from one of their major benefactors,” said a trusted source. “He has okayed the technical arrangement and Bosso might be getting money to go on the market soon.”

Senong, 45, brings continental experience from spells with Orlando Pirates’ development structures, South Africa’s Under-20s, the Lesotho national team and Tanzania’s Singida Fountain Gate. His structured approach is expected to dovetail with Mwaruwari’s role, which focuses on long-term planning rather than day-to-day coaching.

The restructuring has also led to changes on the current bench. Assistant coaches Try Ncube and Agent Sawu, have been informed they will not continue next season, with the club negotiating exit terms in line with existing contracts.

With Highlanders approaching their centenary and still searching for a league title last won in 2006, the addition of Dube, coupled with Chivayo’s backing, signals a decisive push to give the Senong–Mwaruwari project the support it needs to succeed. Chronicle