GOVT : WE ARE REVAMPING TOLL GATES

Government is revamping toll gates into modern toll plazas to improve traffic flow, reduce congestion and align the country’s road infrastructure with regional and international standards.
The modernised
toll plaza in Norton along the Harare Bulawayo Highway bears testimony to
government’s thrust in modernising the country’s road infrastructure so that it
matches regional and international standards.
The new plaza
has been expanded, with the addition of four other lanes, designed to handle
the high volume of traffic along the route.
“This is an
advantage to us as motorists because we are no longer delayed.
“The system is
convenient, we are happy, and they must replicate this to all other toll
gates,” motorists said.
The upgraded
Norton toll plaza exemplifies government’s strategic focus on infrastructure
modernisation as key to achieving aspirations of an upper middle income society
by 2030.
“The project
has stalled for years and the president. This is the narrative we are running
with. This is one of our flagship we are modernising all toll gates. We are
also widening our roads. This augers very well in enhancing connectivity on
this corridor especially the north south corridor,” Minister of transport and
infrastructural development,Honorable Felix Mhona said.
Motorists have been encouraged to register for the e-tag system to take full advantage of the automated lanes and avoid manual payment delays.
“We are looking
at a situation where toll gates are convenient to people not a huddle for
motorist. On a peak period we process 13 thousand vehicles per day at this toll
gate so we need proper infrastructure. Dema is already underway. All major toll
gates that exit Harare will be attended to,” ZINARA CEO, Mr Nkosinathi Ncube
stated.
“We are happy
as a province through investment in infrastructure in our province. It’s the
first of its kind in the province the road is very busy we saw motorist having
queues but it’s now a thing of the past,” Mashonaland West Minister of State
for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Marian Chombo said.
President
Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record that the success of the country’s road
infrastructure projects mirrors other success stories recorded across different
key sectors of the economy.
“We also scored
remarkable successes in abroad array of areas, including infrastructure
construction projects, mining, manufacturing and tourism. In the social sector,
gains were recorded in education, skills development as well as inclusive
empowerment programmes for the youth, women and Veterans of the Liberation
Struggle, among many others,” President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.
At least six
toll gates that include Skyline, Juru, Dema and Esigodini are earmarked for
transformation into toll plazas in the near future. zbc
