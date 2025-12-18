MUSHIKA-SHIKA HORROR CRASH SHOCKS MUDZI

A fatal road accident that claimed the lives of 10 people on Wednesday has plunged the Muzira community in Mudzi West Constituency into mourning, while reigniting national concern over road safety and the continued operation of pirate taxis, commonly known as mushika-shika.

The victims were travelling in a Honda Fit that was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck along the Nyamapanda road. Community members say the tragedy underscores the risks posed by overcrowding and dangerous driving practices associated with illegal transport operators.

An eyewitness described the incident as sudden and shocking.

“It happened so fast. I was preparing to dish out to my family when I saw a haulage truck coming from Nyamapanda, and then I heard the sound of brakes. In a short time, I saw a Honda Fit under the truck, and I screamed. The Honda Fit was dragged for about 20 meters, and when they halted, it was a disaster,” Ms Florence Mafigo said.

Citizens have called for decisive enforcement.

“I do not understand how a car, which is supposed to carry at most five people, had 10 people in it and they passed through roadblocks. Action has to be taken if we are serious about keeping everyone safe on the road,” Mr Walter Mutize said.

“It will be helpful if the pirate taxis are banned because we are losing lives every day because of the way the drivers behave on the road,” Mrs Monica Mupandaguta said.

“Just last week in Parliament, I spoke about the need to improve our public transport system so that commuters do not have to be desperate and use pirate taxis. It is unfortunate that lives were lost tragically; our systems have to be tightened so that we deal with mushika shikas,” Mudzi West Constituency legislator, Honourable Knowledge Kaitano said.

The accident happened on Wednesday morning, and bodies are now being collected from Kotwa hospital to their respective homesteads for funeral rites.

The government has been putting in place measures to curb road carnage, but it seems more still needs to be done, especially during holidays. ZBC