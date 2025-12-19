GIRL (4) KILLED IN MASVINGO HOUSE FIRE

A sombre atmosphere engulfed a Rhodene family following the horrific death of their four year old girl in a gas and petrol inferno in one of the rooms.
Paidamoyo
Mangozho died in a very painful way when what started as normal playing house
with other children turned tragic as a cooking gas tank exploded when a 14 year
old boy poured petrol in a brush cutter.
Paidamoyo’s
father, Livingstone Mangozho, who was visibly shaken by incident confirmed the
sad news to The Midweek Watch reporters who visited the scene soon after the
City of Masvingo fire brigade had doused the inferno.
“I was coming
from town with a friend I wanted to take over a maize field that I had
abandoned. I arrived home and Paida ran to me for the usual father, daughter
greetings, she then went and joined her friends who were playing in the other
room of another tenant. I proceeded to drink some water, while I was
contemplating whether to cook or not I head some noise and when I checked, the
older kids were shouting ‘Paida, Paida’, while the room was engulfed with smoke
and fire.
“I tried to
pour some water to douse raging fires, but it became worse, I tried to get in
but it was smoke all over while Paida was yelling, ‘dad, dad’ until she died
before the fire brigade arrived. The fire brigade arrived 15 minutes after the
fire started, but Paida had already died, she died a painful death as we could
not save her despite calling out for help,” narrated Mangozho with black smoke
all over his body.
He said police
took her body after the fire was put out.
Masvingo
Province police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident
but said he does not have the circumstances since the details are still
compiling the report.
Mangozho said
he had just paid school fees for the four year old at Dikwindi Primary for her
to start ECD in 2026 where her brother is also a learner.
The fire
reduced the room to ashes, burning all foodstuffs, blankets, clothes and all
the household goods that were inside.
A 14 year old
boy is said to have been sent by his uncle to refill a brush cutter with petrol
which was inside the room where Paidamoyo and friends were playing house.
While filling
the brush cutter with petrol the cooking gas tank exploded, the other kids
managed to escape, Paidamoyo could not.
When The
Midweek Watch left the house mourners had started trickling in to comfort the
family. Midweek Watch
0 comments:
Post a Comment