BUSINESSWOMAN LOSES US$500K IN FAKE CHROME DEAL

A Harare businesswoman has reportedly lost US$500,000 in an elaborate scam after fraudsters masquerading as senior executives from Kuvimba Mining House (KMH) lured her into a fake chrome trading deal.

The victim, Precious Mabuza, who operates in the chrome industry, told reporters that she was contacted by individuals who introduced themselves as high-profile KMH officials seeking a partnership on mineral projects along the Great Dyke.

"I received a message from individuals pretending to be executives from Kuvimba Mining House," she said. "They claimed they were looking to collaborate with me on a report mandated by the Minister of Mines regarding chrome on the Great Dyke."

She said the proposal appeared credible, especially given the company's standing in the mining sector, leading her to engage her team and enter negotiations. The scammers reportedly projected authority, professionalism and influence, presenting the deal as a lucrative and state-sanctioned opportunity.

As trust grew, the fraudsters allegedly convinced Mabuza to make a "routine business payment" to facilitate chrome deliveries. Believing the transaction to be genuine and aligned with her usual trade operations, she transferred US$500,000 to a South African account provided by the suspects.

"Since this is part of my regular business dealings, I didn't think twice," she said.

It was only after the payment was made that communication ceased. Calls were ignored, messages went unanswered, and Mabuza realised she had been deceived.

"I tried to call them, but they didn't answer. That's when I started to suspect something was off," she said.

In an effort to prolong the deception, the scammers allegedly sent AI-generated voice messages to simulate continued engagement. Mabuza has since forwarded the audio files to authorities as part of an ongoing investigation.

Kuvimba Mining House has distanced itself from the incident, issuing a public warning against fraudulent individuals exploiting its corporate identity.

"Certain unscrupulous individuals may attempt to mimic or impersonate company executives in negotiating non-existent transactions purportedly on behalf of Kuvimba Mining House. Such actions are fraudulent, illegal, and not sanctioned by our company in any form," the company said in a statement.

KMH stressed that official dealings are conducted strictly through verified communication platforms and formal corporate procedures, adding that it would not be liable for transactions done outside those channels.

Law enforcement authorities are now handling the matter as investigations continue. Standard