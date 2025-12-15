CHAMISA : WHY WOULD I LEAVE ZIM

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa used a charity fund-raising event in Harare to reignite hope among his supporters and respond to critics, declaring that he will launch a massive political party in 2026 that will reshape Zimbabwe’s future.

Chamisa, rapped for abandoning the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he formed out of the ashes of the MDC Alliance, told close to 400 guests at a charity event in Harare that next year is ripe for change.

“I want to tell those who are mobilising to keep mobilising, because next year we are going to go big. Next year, we are going to change the direction of this country. If you knew what I know, then you would be celebrating,” he said.

Insiders revealed that Chamisa’s team has been quietly engaging communities away from social media to prepare for the formation of a formidable party capable of dislodging Zanu PF.

“It’s not just about the elections, it’s also about ensuring that there is a level playing field before going to those elections and 2026 is ripe to start a push for that,” said a source on the sidelines of the event.

As Zanu PF prepares to push ahead with its agenda to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure by two years to 2030, Chamisa positioned himself to confront the ruling party.

In a 30-minute speech, he warned that Zanu PF’s internal resolutions should not be mistaken for national law or policy.

“You cannot think that a little resolution within your organisation is the one that should be used to run this country. The country belongs to the people, even if you make your amendments in Parliament, we will be here, we will stop this because it’s not about an individual but about the people,” Chamisa said.

A man, who has been accused by his opponents of lacking the political acumen of his predecessor, Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa reassured supporters of his commitment to Zimbabwe and questioned the motives of those speaking on his behalf.

“Some are saying I have left, taken my wife with me, do they know me, especially the way I love (rural home) Gutu. Why would I even leave when I have a pot that is cooking and it’s about to be dished?

“What is more intriguing is that those who said they wanted me out of the way and have never wished me well are at the forefront of being my spokespersons, why?” he asked.

The fund-raising dinner, which has become an annual event attended by legislators who continue to pledge loyalty to Chamisa, became electric when the declaration was made.

He also addressed the departure of former colleagues, calling it an opportunity rather than a setback.

“It is good that they had to go; the events that happened showed us their real character and if they had stayed, they were going to delay our destination,” Chamisa said.

At the collapse of the CCC, Chamisa fell out with some of his colleagues, including Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube and Charlton Hwende, among others, who had become household names in the opposition.

Most pundits viewed the cracks as fatal for the opposition, Chamisa framed them as a chance for renewal and building a stronger political movement. Newsday