CHAMISA : WHY WOULD I LEAVE ZIM

Former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa used a charity fund-raising event in Harare to reignite hope among his supporters and respond to critics, declaring that he will launch a massive political party in 2026 that will reshape Zimbabwe’s future.
Chamisa, rapped
for abandoning the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), a party he formed out
of the ashes of the MDC Alliance, told close to 400 guests at a charity event
in Harare that next year is ripe for change.
“I want to tell
those who are mobilising to keep mobilising, because next year we are going to
go big. Next year, we are going to change the direction of this country. If you
knew what I know, then you would be celebrating,” he said.
Insiders
revealed that Chamisa’s team has been quietly engaging communities away from
social media to prepare for the formation of a formidable party capable of
dislodging Zanu PF.
“It’s not just
about the elections, it’s also about ensuring that there is a level playing
field before going to those elections and 2026 is ripe to start a push for
that,” said a source on the sidelines of the event.
As Zanu PF
prepares to push ahead with its agenda to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s
tenure by two years to 2030, Chamisa positioned himself to confront the ruling
party.
In a 30-minute
speech, he warned that Zanu PF’s internal resolutions should not be mistaken
for national law or policy.
“You cannot
think that a little resolution within your organisation is the one that should
be used to run this country. The country belongs to the people, even if you
make your amendments in Parliament, we will be here, we will stop this because
it’s not about an individual but about the people,” Chamisa said.
A man, who has
been accused by his opponents of lacking the political acumen of his
predecessor, Morgan Tsvangirai, Chamisa reassured supporters of his commitment
to Zimbabwe and questioned the motives of those speaking on his behalf.
“Some are
saying I have left, taken my wife with me, do they know me, especially the way
I love (rural home) Gutu. Why would I even leave when I have a pot that is
cooking and it’s about to be dished?
“What is more
intriguing is that those who said they wanted me out of the way and have never
wished me well are at the forefront of being my spokespersons, why?” he
asked.
The
fund-raising dinner, which has become an annual event attended by legislators
who continue to pledge loyalty to Chamisa, became electric when the declaration
was made.
He also
addressed the departure of former colleagues, calling it an opportunity rather
than a setback.
“It is good
that they had to go; the events that happened showed us their real character
and if they had stayed, they were going to delay our destination,” Chamisa
said.
At the collapse
of the CCC, Chamisa fell out with some of his colleagues, including Tendai
Biti, Welshman Ncube and Charlton Hwende, among others, who had become
household names in the opposition.
Most pundits
viewed the cracks as fatal for the opposition, Chamisa framed them as a chance
for renewal and building a stronger political movement. Newsday
