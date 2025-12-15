ZIMBA TRIES TO BRIBE SA COP

Four foreign nationals were arrested in Mpumalanga after police recovered unwrought gold valued at an estimated R800,000 during a patrol operation on the N12 route near Delmas.
According to
provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, a
multidisciplinary team was conducting routine patrols under a bridge at the
Delmas off-ramp when officers noticed a white Toyota Fortuner without
registration plates on both sides.
The vehicle was
stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of unwrought gold, classified as
a precious metal, concealed inside a white plastic bag.
Three
Mozambican nationals, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested at the scene for
possession of unwrought gold and for failing to produce valid documentation
permitting them to be in South Africa.
Unwrought gold
refers to gold that has not been refined, smelted, or manufactured into
jewellery, coins or bars. It is typically found in raw or semi-processed form
and is regulated under South African law due to its association with illegal
mining and the illicit precious metals trade. Possession, transport or trade of
unwrought gold without the required permits is a criminal offence.
While the
suspects were being charged at the Delmas police station at about 2 am, a
27-year-old Zimbabwean national allegedly approached one of the officers and
offered a bribe of R5,000 in an attempt to secure the release of the three men,
whom he claimed were his brothers.
The Zimbabwean
man was immediately arrested and charged with bribing a police officer.
All four
suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 15
December 2025 on the respective charges.
Meanwhile,
acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi
commended the officers involved in the operation, praising their dedication and
vigilance.
"We are
pleased with the success of this operation and the efforts of our members in
preventing and combating crime. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure
that those who break the law are brought to book and tried.
"We urge
all members of the community to report any information about crime to the
police, and to work with us to create a safer and more secure environment for
all individuals, particularly during the festive season," said Mkhwanazi.
Anyone with
information related to criminal activity is urged to report it to the police.
IOL
0 comments:
Post a Comment