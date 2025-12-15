ZIMBA TRIES TO BRIBE SA COP

Four foreign nationals were arrested in Mpumalanga after police recovered unwrought gold valued at an estimated R800,000 during a patrol operation on the N12 route near Delmas.

According to provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Jabu Ndubane, a multidisciplinary team was conducting routine patrols under a bridge at the Delmas off-ramp when officers noticed a white Toyota Fortuner without registration plates on both sides.

The vehicle was stopped and searched, leading to the discovery of unwrought gold, classified as a precious metal, concealed inside a white plastic bag.

Three Mozambican nationals, aged between 24 and 34, were arrested at the scene for possession of unwrought gold and for failing to produce valid documentation permitting them to be in South Africa.

Unwrought gold refers to gold that has not been refined, smelted, or manufactured into jewellery, coins or bars. It is typically found in raw or semi-processed form and is regulated under South African law due to its association with illegal mining and the illicit precious metals trade. Possession, transport or trade of unwrought gold without the required permits is a criminal offence.

While the suspects were being charged at the Delmas police station at about 2 am, a 27-year-old Zimbabwean national allegedly approached one of the officers and offered a bribe of R5,000 in an attempt to secure the release of the three men, whom he claimed were his brothers.

The Zimbabwean man was immediately arrested and charged with bribing a police officer.

All four suspects are expected to appear before the Delmas Magistrate's Court on 15 December 2025 on the respective charges.

Meanwhile, acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi commended the officers involved in the operation, praising their dedication and vigilance.

"We are pleased with the success of this operation and the efforts of our members in preventing and combating crime. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that those who break the law are brought to book and tried.

"We urge all members of the community to report any information about crime to the police, and to work with us to create a safer and more secure environment for all individuals, particularly during the festive season," said Mkhwanazi.

Anyone with information related to criminal activity is urged to report it to the police. IOL