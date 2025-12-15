skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 15 December 2025
ED COMMISSIONS WASTE TRUCKS
Monday, December 15, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
USA SHIFTS POLICY ON ZIM
The United States government yesterday announced a shift in its engagement policy with Zimbabwe, transitioning from a relationship that for ...
TRUMP IN MAJOR POLICY SHIFT
🚨 UPDATE: Major shift just dropped. The U.S. government says foreign aid will now go straight to national governments, not routed throug...
TRUMP HURLS MORE INSULTS
Trump: I said, why is it we only take people from shit hole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden, Denm...
SB MOYO'S DEATH, SADDEST CHAPTER OF MY LIFE, SAYS CHIWENGA
VP Chiwenga says the deaths of late former Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Sibusiso “SB” Moyo and Air Chief Marshal Perr...
MAN BEDS BROTHER'S WIFE FOR THREE YEARS
A community court recently censured a man who allegedly seized a grinding mill, three cattle, and a goat from his brother after discovering ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment