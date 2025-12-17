BRIG GENERAL DIES, DECLARED NATIONAL HERO

President Mnangagwa has this afternoon declared Brigadier General (Rtd) Mark Charles Chimwaza a national hero.
The
announcement was made by State Security Minister Lovemore Matuke at the hero’s
residence in Kuwadzana 7.
The
proclamation was attended by the Commander of the Defence Forces of Zimbabwe,
General Emmanuel Matatu, and the Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air
Marshal John Jacob Nzvede.
His war name
was Cde Paddington Chafa Chaora.
Cde Chimwaza
passed away on Saturday, 11 December 2025.
He was born on
4 October 1957. Herald
