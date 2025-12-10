10 KILLED AS HONDA FIT COLLIDES WITH HAULAGE TRUCK

Ten people lost their lives on Wednesday morning when a Honda Fit they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road.
All ten
occupants of the Honda Fit died at the scene following the collision.
National police
spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.
“The ZRP
reports the death of ten people in a fatal road traffic accident at the 185 km
peg along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road, near Suswe Area, on 17 December 2025
between 11:30 am and 12 noon.
“A Honda Fit
with ten occupants, which was travelling from Mutoko to Kotwa, had a head-on
collision with a haulage truck travelling to Harare. The truck had four
occupants.
“It is alleged
that the Honda Fit encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in
the collision. All ten occupants of the Honda Fit have died.
“More details
will be released in due course,” he said.
