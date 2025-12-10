10 KILLED AS HONDA FIT COLLIDES WITH HAULAGE TRUCK

Ten people lost their lives on Wednesday morning when a Honda Fit they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision with a haulage truck along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road.

All ten occupants of the Honda Fit died at the scene following the collision.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP reports the death of ten people in a fatal road traffic accident at the 185 km peg along the Harare–Nyamapanda Road, near Suswe Area, on 17 December 2025 between 11:30 am and 12 noon.

“A Honda Fit with ten occupants, which was travelling from Mutoko to Kotwa, had a head-on collision with a haulage truck travelling to Harare. The truck had four occupants.

“It is alleged that the Honda Fit encroached onto the lane of oncoming traffic, resulting in the collision. All ten occupants of the Honda Fit have died.

“More details will be released in due course,” he said.