DISMANTLING CIGARETTES SMUGGLING RINGS

Security agents from Zimbabwe and South Africa have intensified their fight against cigarette smuggling between the two countries, which causes significant losses in excise revenue from export and import levies.
On the South
African side of the Limpopo River, police are collaborating with private
security and community security teams to combat smuggling. Meanwhile, in
Zimbabwe, security officials are conducting an intensive crackdown on smuggling
activities through a multi-agency joint task force led by the Ministry of
Industry and Commerce.
The smuggling
of cigarettes from Zimbabwe into South Africa through illegal crossing points
along the Limpopo River remains rampant.
It is
understood that 30 percent of cigarettes in South Africa originate from
Zimbabwe, including brands such as Pacific, Remington Gold, Mega, Dullahs,
Branson, and Servilles.
Typically, a
box of cigarettes is bought for US$120 from local producers and sold for
between US$250 and US$300 to syndicates, who then smuggle them into South
Africa where they sell for upwards of R15,000.
Those who
illegally transport the commodity across borders are paid between R100 and R300
per box, often operating under the cover of darkness.
Limpopo police
spokesperson Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said they are making significant progress
in dismantling smuggling syndicates. Earlier this week, they arrested two
Zimbabwean men with contraband cigarettes valued at nearly R200,000 in the
Tzaneen area.
“A
well-coordinated anti-smuggling operation conducted by the Limpopo Tracking
Team, supported by Tshimollo Security and Investigation and Shadow Secure
Security, has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of illicit
cigarettes valued at approximately R180,000,” said Col Ledwaba.
“Intelligence
was received about two white Toyota Corolla Quest vehicles transporting illicit
Remington Gold cigarettes from Musina to the Tzaneen area. The operational
teams immediately activated an observation plan along the R36 route.
“The suspects’
vehicles were later spotted driving towards the Tzaneen industrial area. When
the teams attempted to intercept them, both drivers sped off in the direction
of the Tzaneen Sasol garage. A chase ensued, and the vehicles were ultimately
cornered near the Sasol Industrial area.”
He said that
upon searching the vehicles, police discovered both were loaded with Remington
Gold cigarettes, leading to the arrest of the two Zimbabweans aged 37 and 48.
The suspects
are expected to appear soon before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court facing
charges of possession of illicit cigarettes.
Col Ledwaba
added that further investigations into the matter are ongoing. B Metro
