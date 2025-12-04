DISMANTLING CIGARETTES SMUGGLING RINGS



Security agents from Zimbabwe and South Africa have intensified their fight against cigarette smuggling between the two countries, which causes significant losses in excise revenue from export and import levies.

On the South African side of the Limpopo River, police are collaborating with private security and community security teams to combat smuggling. Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe, security officials are conducting an intensive crackdown on smuggling activities through a multi-agency joint task force led by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce.

The smuggling of cigarettes from Zimbabwe into South Africa through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River remains rampant.

It is understood that 30 percent of cigarettes in South Africa originate from Zimbabwe, including brands such as Pacific, Remington Gold, Mega, Dullahs, Branson, and Servilles.

Typically, a box of cigarettes is bought for US$120 from local producers and sold for between US$250 and US$300 to syndicates, who then smuggle them into South Africa where they sell for upwards of R15,000.

Those who illegally transport the commodity across borders are paid between R100 and R300 per box, often operating under the cover of darkness.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said they are making significant progress in dismantling smuggling syndicates. Earlier this week, they arrested two Zimbabwean men with contraband cigarettes valued at nearly R200,000 in the Tzaneen area.

“A well-coordinated anti-smuggling operation conducted by the Limpopo Tracking Team, supported by Tshimollo Security and Investigation and Shadow Secure Security, has led to the arrest of two suspects and the seizure of illicit cigarettes valued at approximately R180,000,” said Col Ledwaba.

“Intelligence was received about two white Toyota Corolla Quest vehicles transporting illicit Remington Gold cigarettes from Musina to the Tzaneen area. The operational teams immediately activated an observation plan along the R36 route.

“The suspects’ vehicles were later spotted driving towards the Tzaneen industrial area. When the teams attempted to intercept them, both drivers sped off in the direction of the Tzaneen Sasol garage. A chase ensued, and the vehicles were ultimately cornered near the Sasol Industrial area.”

He said that upon searching the vehicles, police discovered both were loaded with Remington Gold cigarettes, leading to the arrest of the two Zimbabweans aged 37 and 48.

The suspects are expected to appear soon before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court facing charges of possession of illicit cigarettes.

Col Ledwaba added that further investigations into the matter are ongoing. B Metro